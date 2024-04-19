Raj Kundra drops cryptic post after ED attaches his and Shilpa Shetty’s assets in money laundering case

Actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra have found themselves in legal trouble as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) provisionally attached their assets totaling Rs 97.79 crore in connection with a money-laundering case related to the alleged Rs 6600 Bitcoin Ponzi scheme. Amidst the controversy, Raj Kundra dropped a cryptic note on his social media which appears to be his reaction to the claims.

Raj Kundra drops cryptic note amid allegations of connection to money-laundering case

A few hours ago, Raj Kundra took to his Instagram Stories and shared a post which contained an image of a lion roaring with the text, “Learning to stay calm when you feel disrespected is a different type of growth.” He also used the famous background music of the 2023 film Animal in his story.

It is being speculated that this post is in response to ED attaching his and Shilpa Shetty’s assets in the money-laundering case.

Earlier, the official handle of ED tweeted on their X account, "ED, Mumbai has provisionally attached immovable and movable properties worth Rs. 97.79 Crore belonging to Ripu Sudan Kundra aka Raj Kundra under the provisions of PMLA, 2002. The attached properties include Residential flat situated in Juhu presently in the name of Smt. Shilpa Shetty, Residential Bungalow situated in Pune and Equity shares in the name of Raj Kundra."

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty’s advocate issues official statement in response to ED’s actions

Earlier, advocate Prashant Patil said in an official statement, “We shall follow the due process of law and take necessary steps as prescribed under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act to protect the liberty and property of my clients. On the face of it , there is no prima facie case made out against my clients Mr Raj Kundra and Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra.”

He further added, “We have complete faith in the Honourable Judiciary. I believe when we make our fair representation before the Honourable Enforcement Directorate, even the investigation agencies may grant justice to us. We have faith in the fair investigation. We stand committed to cooperate with the authorities as and when required.”

