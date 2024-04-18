WATCH: Shilpa Shetty arrives with mom at Salman Khan’s house days after the firing incident

Ever since the firing outside Salman Khan’s house took place, everyone including his fans, family members and close friends from the industry are worried. On the day this incident took place, we saw his brothers and sisters paying a visit at his Bandra residence and today one of his close friends and co-stars in many movies, Shilpa Shetty was snapped entering his house along with her mother.

Shilpa Shetty arrives at Galaxy Apartment

In the video that has come in straight from Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, we can see that Shilpa Shetty has arrived in her car. The video shows the actress getting out of her car from one side and her mother from the other side. After getting down both the ladies head inside.

Shilpa as always looks stunning in a black sleeveless top that she paired with blue baggy pants. Her mother can be seen dressed in a red-colored salwar kameez. We all know that the actress shares a warm bond with the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor and today it is proved as we spot her at his house just a few days after the massive firing incident took place.

Check it out:

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s legal trouble

In the latest development, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty have found themselves in trouble after the Enforcement Directorate provisionally attached his assets totaling ₹97.79 crores in connection to its money-laundering investigation into the alleged ₹6,600 crores Bitcoin-based Ponzi scheme. This is linked to Singapore-based company Variable Tech Private Limited. Sources within the Enforcement Directorate suspect Raj Kundra of benefiting from the illicit proceeds of the case.

Among the assets provisionally attached are a residential flat located in Juhu, currently registered under the name of the well-known actor and his wife, Shilpa Shetty, along with a residential bungalow situated in Pune and equity shares registered in Kundra's name. According to the Enforcement Directorate, Variable Tech Private Limited lured investors nationwide with promises of high returns, crossing a staggering 80,000 bitcoins.

Funds amounting to ₹6,606 crore were allegedly funneled through nine different companies, purportedly for the acquisition of overseas properties. The asset attachment has been done under the provisions of PMLA, 2002, ED tweeted earlier.

Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty’s work front

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Sukhee where she played the character of a housewife who jets on an escape to re-find herself. She will be next seen in KD- The Devil.

Talking about Salman Khan, his fans missed him at the box-office this Eid. But the actor made sure to not disappoint his fans and announced his upcoming film for Eid 2025. The actor shared the title of his highly awaited film, in collaboration with director AR Murugadoss and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala. Salman posted an image on gram with a deep blue background, which read, “Salman Khan in & as Sikandar.” In the caption alongside the post, Salman urged the public to watch this year’s Eid releases, Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, before coming to witness his Sikandar the following year.

