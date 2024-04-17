9 Govinda and Raveena Tandon movies to celebrate the iconic 90s pair

From the vibrant dance numbers to their sizzling on-screen chemistry, Govinda and Raveena Tandon movies have always been a treat for Bollywood fans. As we look back at the golden era of Hindi cinema, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of their most memorable collaborations.

9 Govinda and Raveena Tandon movies to must-watch:-

1. Aunty No. 1

- Cast: Govinda, Raveena Tandon, Kader Khan, Anupam Kher and others

- Director: Kirti Kumar

- IMDB Rating: 4.3/10

- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

- Release year: 1998

- Where to watch: YouTube

Aunty No. 1 is a rib-tickling comedy that revolves around the hilarious antics of a man disguised as an elderly woman to win back his love interest. Govinda's impeccable comic timing and Raveena Tandon's charm make this film a laughter riot.

2. Dulhe Raja

- Cast: Raveena Tandon, Govinda, Kader Khan, and others

- Director: Harmesh Malhotra

- IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

- Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

- Release year: 1998

- Where to watch: YouTube

In Dulhe Raja, Govinda portrays the role of a wealthy businessman who falls in love with a feisty woman, played by Raveena Tandon. Packed with hilarious situations and catchy songs, this film is a quintessential entertainer of the 90s.

3. Anari No. 1

- Cast: Govinda, Raveena Tandon, Simran, and others

- Director: Kuku Kohli

- IMDB Rating: 5.1/10

- Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

- Release year: 1999

- Where to watch: Zee 5

Anari No. 1 is a delightful comedy-drama that follows the journey of a nincompoop who pretends to be a wealthy businessman to impress the woman he loves. Govinda and Raveena Tandon's chemistry shines through in this light-hearted entertainer.

4. Rajaji

- Cast: Govinda, Raveena Tandon, Satish Kaushik, and others

- Director: Vimal Kumar

- IMDB Rating: 4.8/10

- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

- Release year: 1999

- Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

Rajaji is a comedy of errors that follows the misadventures of a wealthy businessman and his attempts to unite his family. This is one of the best Govinda and Raveena Tandon movies to watch out with your family.

5. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

- Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Raveena Tandon, and others

- Director: David Dhawan

- IMDB Rating: 5.9/10

- Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

- Release year: 1998

- Where to watch: Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video

While Govinda and Raveena Tandon play supporting roles in this action-packed comedy, their presence adds a touch of romance and humor to the film. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan remains a favorite among fans for its catchy dialogues and entertaining storyline. The movie saw a moniker released recently.

6. Akhiyon Se Goli Maare

- Cast: Govinda, Raveena Tandon, Kader Khan, and others

- Director: Harmesh Malhotra

- IMDB Rating: 5.2/10

- Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

- Release year: 2002

- Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

Akhiyon Se Goli Maare is a romantic comedy that follows the love story of a little fool man and a spirited woman. With its catchy songs and humorous moments, this film showcases Govinda and Raveena Tandon's indisputable chemistry on screen.

7. Sandwich

- Cast: Govinda, Raveena Tandon, Mahima Chaudhry, and others

- Director: Anees Bazmee

- IMDB Rating: 5.6/10

- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

- Release year: 2006

- Where to watch: Zee 5, YouTube

Sandwich is a comedy-drama that revolves around a man caught between two wives. Govinda plays a double role, and Raveena Tandon portrays one of his wives. The film's quirky storyline and comedic elements make it an entertaining watch for fans of both actors.

8. Pardesi Babu

- Cast: Govinda, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, and others

- Director: Manoj Agrawal

- IMDB Rating: 5.2/10

- Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

- Release year: 1998

- Where to watch: YouTube

Pardesi Babu is a romantic drama where Govinda plays another simpleton who falls in love with a wealthy woman, portrayed by Raveena Tandon. The film explores themes of love, class differences, and societal expectations.

9. Waah! Tera Kya Kehna

- Cast: Govinda, Raveena Tandon, Preeti Jhangiani, and others

- Director: Manoj Agrawal

- IMDB Rating: 3.8 /10

- Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

- Release year: 2002

- Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

Waah! Tera Kya Kehna is a light-hearted comedy that follows the adventures of a man caught in a web of lies and misunderstandings. Govinda and Raveena Tandon's chemistry adds to the humor and charm of the film.

As we revisit these timeless classics, it's evident that Govinda and Raveena Tandon's movies continue to hold a special place in the hearts of Bollywood enthusiasts.

It was recently that Raveena spoke to ANI and credited her humor to be a gift from Govinda. She was heard saying, “I’ve got a bunch of amazing friends in the industry but if I had to pick one ride-or-die, it would have to be the one and only Govinda, lovingly known as Chi Chi. We’ve always shared a deep love for music and dancing. My comic timing improved significantly because of Govinda.”

