Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra announce first pregnancy; 'Two little feet are on their way to us'

Popular fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her long-time beau actor Satyadeep Misra got married on January 27, 2023. The couple had an intimate court marriage attended by Masaba’s parents, actor Neena Gupta and cricket legend Vivian Richards along with other family members and close friends. Now, a couple of years later, the much-in-love couple has announced their first pregnancy through an adorable social media post.

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra announce first pregnancy

Today, on April 18, a while back, Masaba Gupta and her husband Satyadeep Mishra took to their Instagram handle and made a collaborative post to share the most special news of their lives. The couple dropped a delightful post to announce their first pregnancy. “In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love,blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad,” read the caption alongside the post followed by a red heart emoji.

The third photo features Masaba resting her head on Satyadeep’s shoulder while her husband is looking into the camera. What captivates everyone’s attention are the beautiful footprints on the back wall. There is an almirah just beside the couple with a mirror on it that also shows the reflection of the couple.

Take a look:

Minutes after the post was shared, several celebrities including Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty, Parineeti Chopra, Ananya Panday and Karisma Kapoor among others extended their heartfelt wishes in the comments section.

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra's wedding announcement

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra had tied the nuptial knot in 2023. The couple had shared dreamy pictures from their special day to share the news with the world. Sharing a couple of beautiful pictures from the wedding, the caption on the post read, "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love,peace,stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption- this is gonna be great! (sic)" in the caption.

Take a look:

Notably, Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra have worked together in the former’s biographical drama series, Masaba Masaba.

