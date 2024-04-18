Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra's advocate BREAKS silence on ED attaching their assets in money laundering case

Businessman Raj Kundra has found himself entangled in deeper troubles as his legal leg continues to escalate. On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate provisionally attached his assets totaling ₹97.79 crores in connection to its money-laundering investigation into the alleged ₹6,600 crores Bitcoin-based Ponzi scheme. This is linked to Singapore-based company Variable Tech Private Limited. Sources within the Enforcement Directorate suspect Raj Kundra of benefiting from the illicit proceeds of the case.

What is the new case in which Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been named by ED?

Among the assets provisionally attached are a residential flat located in Juhu, currently registered under the name of the well-known actor and his wife, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, along with a residential bungalow situated in Pune and equity shares registered in Kundra's name. According to the Enforcement Directorate, Variable Tech Private Limited lured investors nationwide with promises of high returns, crossing a staggering 80,000 bitcoins.

Funds amounting to ₹6,606 crore were allegedly funneled through nine different companies, purportedly for the acquisition of overseas properties. The asset attachment has been done under the provisions of PMLA, 2002, ED tweeted earlier.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s lawyer issue FIRST statement in new ED case

Prashant Patil who leads the legal team of the celebrity couple said in an official statement, “We shall follow the due process of law and take necessary steps as prescribed under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act to protect the liberty and property of my clients. On the face of it , there is no prima facie case made out against my clients Mr Raj Kundra and Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra. We have complete faith in the Honourable Judiciary.”

The lawyer further added, “I believe when we make our fair representation before the Honourable Enforcement Directorate, even the investigation agencies may grant justice to us. We have faith in the fair investigation. We stand committed to cooperate with the authorities as and when required.”

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Sukhee where she played the character of a housewife who jets on an escape to refind herself. She will be next seen in KD- The Devil.

