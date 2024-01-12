EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Shetty recalls working to buy new house and car; reflects on best phase of her career

Shilpa Shetty is currently busy promoting her upcoming web show, Indian Police Force, as the release date draws near. The show marks the directorial debut of Rohit Shetty on OTT platforms and features Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in important roles.

Before the show hits the screens, the lead actors and the director had an exclusive chat with us, where they talked about their experiences and more. During the conversation, Shilpa Shetty also reminisced about the times when she worked hard to buy a new house and car. She also shared her initial reaction when she was approached for the character.

Shilpa Shetty talks about the best phase of her career

In an exclusive candid conversation with Pinkvilla, Shilpa Shetty was questioned about the most remarkable period in her career. In reply, the actress expressed that, in her opinion, the present phase is truly the finest one due to the liberty she has in portraying a wide range of roles.

She opined, “Itne utar chadhav dekhe hain maine. I think I’ve seen the highs, I’ve seen the lows, and every phase comes with teaching you something. I think and believe that this is the best phase of my life as an actor. I’ve learnt so much. I’ve done diametrically different roles. I’ve had the courage to pick up the roles.”

The actress further divulged, “I think the first 20 years of my career just went in working without putting that much thought. We came from the 90s. I was working because I wanted to buy my first car, I wanted to move into a bigger house, came from a middle-class family and for a 17-year-old when you start out those things, the perspective is very different.”

“Today you are working because you want to, not because you need to, and so then your choice in movies are different. So today I feel like when I look back, I feel so proud that I was able to do a Sukhee and then kicka*s movie with this character in Indian Police Force,” she remarked.

Watch the full interview here:

Shilpa Shetty on being the first female cop of Rohit Shetty’s cop-universe

Notably, Shilpa Shetty technically becomes the first female cop in Rohit Shetty’s much-loved cop universe. The actress was further queried about her reaction to being approached for the role.

To this, the actress said, “Technically, in any sense when we started IPF we started around a year and a halfback, so the onus was even more at the time because that time he hadn’t announced anyone else in his cop-verse donning this avatar. So when he first approached me, I was like Oh My God, the first female cop in his cop-verse! I was ecstatic, but I didn’t think I was going to play the part because I was in the midst of doing a lot at that time.”

The actress continued by reflecting on what altered her decision as she shared, “What changed my mind was I finished with the call and I came into the room and my son was there, and I was like you know what Viaan, guess who called me? Because Viaan, my son is a huge fan of Rohit’s and I said Rohit Shetty just told me that he has a part for me. He jumped up like he did a summer salt (flip) on the bed and If I was literally thinking 60-40 because of the dates not because I didn’t want to play the part, it immediately became like a 101% for me.”

Shilpa further recalled telling her son, “Mumma, I don’t care how you have to do it and I really mean this and it was really that made me realize what it means because he caters to that audience – kids love his movies, masses love his movies. If you are able to cater to that audience, you’ve hit a home run. So that was one of the reasons that I wanted to play this part and then uspe to sone pe suhaga tha mere liye when I heard the character, it was Tara Shetty.”

“So for the first time a Shetty playing a Shetty character in Rohit Shetty’s film (laughs) and yeah it just all worked out. I really believe that you never choose a role, it’s always the role that chooses you,” she shared on a concluding note.

Indian Police Force will stream from January 19, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.

