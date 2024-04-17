Apart from being one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is also a trendy and modern fashionista who loves to serve fashion perfection with her stylish ensembles.

Be it at the airport or on the red carpet, her outfits always leave her fans and followers begging for more. Keeping up with this reputation, she was recently papped at the airport, wearing a comfortably cool blue and white outfit to the airport look which had an unexpected retro twist.

Well, let's take a closer look at the Sukhee actress' latest outfit to better comprehend the alluring airport style of Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked fabulous in a blue and white outfit:

The Dhadkan actress always manages to wow spectators with her stylish and cozy outfits. Her effortless blue and white airport outfit today was truly a fashion statement. She rocked a basic white cap-sleeved T-shirt with a chic high neckline, exuding sophistication. Layered on top was a cropped white shirt with full sleeves and a summery collared neckline for a trendy touch. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The Hungama 2 actress’ oversized piece was left open to showcase the lower layer. She also tied it up at the waist, adding a retro twist to flaunt her curves. It seems like she's bringing back this old style, and we're totally loving it. To complete the look, she paired the shirt with amazing dark blue high-waisted denim jeans.

Advertisement

The jeans had a wide-legged silhouette and flared edges, making them a comfy and stylish option for traveling. The captivating design on these jeans took the style up a notch. To complete her airport look, she paired them with white strappy sandals, adding an extra touch of effortless chicness to the outfit.

Shetty completed her casual look with a straight, naturally wavy hairstyle and middle parting. This effortlessly manageable hairstyle framed her face to perfection while allowing her luscious locks to cascade freely. The subtle makeup look also helped the diva flaunt her natural beauty, and we loved her minimalistic take on things.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s accessory choices were also flawless:

Kundra also kept accessories minimalistic with her classy airport-ready ensemble. She added black dark-tinted sunglasses with a gold frame, a matching layered gold pendant, and statement rings. We love how these pieces subtly elevated the outfit without stealing away the focus from it.

But, that’s not all. She also added the iconic Hermès Birkin 35 Togo Etoupe handbag with gold hardware to elevate her airport look. With tonal stitching, front flap, and quality material, this bag, approximately worth Rs. 24,67,439, is a great choice to go with the diva’s modern outfit.

So, what did you think of Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s recent airport outfit? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Channel your inner Disha Patani with these 6 summer style tips in 2024