Shoaib Malik-Sana Javed’s Internet PDA grabs attention amid Nawal Saeed’s 'flirty DMs' claims about cricketer

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and ex-husband of former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza announced his third wedding with Pakistani actress Sana Javed earlier this year. Ever since their wedding, the couple has been garnering a significant amount of attention. Meanwhile, Pakistani actress Nawal Saeed’s recent claims of receiving flirtatious messages from the cricketer also stirred the internet. However, amidst such claims, Shoaib and his wife Sana Javed’s internet PDA has grabbed everyone’s attention.

Sana Javed drops pictures of husband Shoaib Malik from their seemingly dinner date

A viral clip of Pakistani actress Nawal Saeed took everyone by surprise as she indirectly dropped hints at receiving ‘flirty’ messages from former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. On the other hand, amid such claims, the cricketer’s wife, Sana Javed took to her Instagram stories and shared a couple of pictures of her husband from what appears to be their dinner date.

In the photos, the cricketer was seen sitting in a café while he seemingly went through the menu. The caption on one of the photographs read, “Hey hero!” and another photo was dropped with a white heart emoji. Reacting to the post, Shoaib in return re-shared both stories by adding a reply, “Hey beautiful (Accompanied by red-heart emojis),” and a hug emoji to another story.

Sana Javed reacts to Shoaib Malik's post

In addition to this, Shoaib Malik also shared a series of pictures from the romantic evening on his Instagram. The cricketer didn’t add any caption but dropped the raised hands emoji in the caption. Reacting to the post, Sana Javed gushed over her husband as she dropped a comment that read, “Hero (Accompanied by a red-heart emoji)”

Nawal Saeed's dropped indirect hints at receiving flirty DMs Shoaib Malik

During an interview on the Pakistani chat show Life Green Hai, Pakistani actress Nawal Saeed shared that she receives DMs (Direct Messages) from many cricketers and hinted she also got messages from married Pakistani cricketers. When asked if she was talking about Shoaib Malik, who recently married Sana Javed, Nawal laughed and said that she forgot the name. When asked about the context of the messages, Nawal said, “I don’t want to talk about it.”

“Mujhe sirf ye lagta hai ki cricketers should not be doing that. Actors se zyada log cricketers/sportsman ko idolise karte hai (I feel cricketers should not do that, as people idolise them even more than actors). So if people consider you to be so big (you should not be sliding into DMs),” she added.

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed got married earlier this year and announced it on the internet on January 20.

