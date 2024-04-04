Did you know Vedang Raina initially auditioned for Agastya Nanda's role in The Archies? Here's what happened

Vedang Raina is an emerging talent in Bollywood. He stepped into the Bollywood industry with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. His performance as Reggie Mantle received significant acclaim from the audience. Nevertheless, in a recent interview, the actor made an interesting revelation as he recalled auditioning for the titular role of Andrews Archies. However, he was surprised to finally bag the role of Reggie.

Vedang Raina recalls auditioning for the titular role in The Archies

In a recent interview with Teen Vogue magazine, Vedang Raina spoke extensively about his personal life. During the conversation, he also made a surprising revelation of initially auditioning for the titular role in the film (which was later played by Agastya Nanda). He opined that landing his role as Reggie in the film had suddenly ‘become a masterclass’ for him to expect the unexpected.

He recalled during the audition for The Archies, he felt like a teenager, but that changed his life completely. He admitted to feeling unconvinced and considered himself to be a misfit for Reggie’s role.

However, when the director introduced her take on the character, he realized that his character of Reggie has more gravitas. “I heard the brief of the character and I realized that there's a lot more depth to Reggie,” he said.

In addition to this, he went on to recall that his college days were drawing near the end, thus he had to decide what he wanted to do in his career. Despite giving numerous auditions, it was his audition for The Archies that succeeded. Getting that role, he believed to have luck on his side, as he recollected memories of rehearsing lines with his mother and sisters.

About Vedang Raina's next project

On the professional front, Vedang Raina will be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt for the eagerly-awaited Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions along with Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions and is scheduled to hit the theaters on September 27, later this year. The shoot of the film has already been wrapped up.

