Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals having few Bollywood friends despite working with big stars: 'They must be so busy'

Siddhant Chaturvedi is earning accolades for his role as a stand-up comedian in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Portraying the character Imaad in a film that revolves around friendships, alongside Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav, Siddhant's adept portrayal of a young millennial navigating life's complexities is gaining widespread praise. In a recent interview, Siddhant highlighted that despite having collaborated with some of the biggest stars in Hindi cinema, he doesn't feel the need to fit in and harbors no expectations for friendships beyond the realm of work.

Siddhant Chaturvedi shares insights into the challenges of forming friendships in the film industry

In an interview with IndiaToday.in, Siddhant Chaturvedi shared his perspective on the dynamics of friendships in the film industry. For him, a film set is primarily a space to work, create, and then return home. Friendships naturally evolve during this process, and he has developed meaningful connections with individuals like Arjun Varain Singh, the director of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and co-actor Adarsh Gourav.

Acknowledging the unpredictable nature of an actor's schedule, Siddhant mentioned that he might not meet some friends regularly, citing Ishaan Khatter as an example. Despite the limited interaction, Ishaan remains a dear friend. He also empathetically noted that big stars have numerous eyes on them and various duties to fulfill. He highlighted that, given their commitments, there might be limited time for personal interactions.

“I work with big stars. They also don't have time. They must be so busy. I feel like, ‘I have to do this.’ I haven't reached a single drop of where they are. They are trying to balance their lives. They have so many eyes on them, and so many duties to perform. They don't have the time to entertain you", he said.

Despite this, when he does meet them at events, the interactions are warm, involving hugs and inquiries about well-being. The Gehraiyaan actor recognized the professionalism of other actors, acknowledging that, like them, he also immerses himself in the creative process, understanding the need to disconnect from the outside world. Importantly, he conveyed that he doesn't harbor any complaints about this dynamic.

Siddhant elaborated that for him, it's not about trying to fit in. Having come from outside the industry, he expressed gratitude for the warm reception he received from everyone. Working alongside some of the biggest names in the industry, he emphasized the kindness and support he has experienced. Siddhant stated that he intends to continue working with the best, acknowledging that expecting more would be his own folly. He also recognized the inherent difficulty in balancing various aspects of life in the industry.

Siddhant Chaturvedi prefers to keep his dating life away from the public eye

During a conversation with the same portal, the star revealed that he chooses to follow his mother's wise advice when it comes to his dating life. According to her counsel, keeping the one you deeply love a secret safeguards against the evil eye. The Gully Boy actor also touched upon the aspect of being frequently captured by paparazzi despite his preference for privacy. He clarified that the current visibility is mainly tied to promotional activities rather than consistent throughout the year.

Siddhant expressed that being photographed with friends adds a enjoyable element to their interactions, making the experience pleasurable. Recounting a recent visit to Shah Rukh Khan's house, he described the unique feeling of having an entourage and emphasized the value he places on providing such experiences for his friends.

Furthermore, Siddhant conveyed his ease with the paparazzi, acknowledging their challenges they face in their profession. He finds it peculiar when people act surprised about being photographed after extending a personal invitation. Consequently, he doesn't mind offering pictures when feasible, considering his relatively infrequent public appearances.

