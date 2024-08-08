Sidharth Malhotra shares he ‘lured’ Kiara Advani to see Wimbledon Live with him; 'She understood what I was…'

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani keep setting relationship goals among their fans. The couple often steals the limelight, be it for their public appearances at award nights, airport looks or how they shower love on each other on social media. In July, Sidharth and Kiara attended Wimbledon Live in London. The Yodha actor has now recalled how he "lured" his wife, Kiara to see the live tennis event with him and that she understood what he was talking about.

During a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Sidharth Malhotra was asked to comment on Kiara Advani saying that he sparked her interest in tennis. To which, Sidharth agreed and shared his experience of witnessing a quarter-final match at the Wimbledon 2024 in London with Kiara.

The Shershaah actor expressed that he has been an ardent follower of Wimbledon and called tennis "one of the classiest sports". "It was great to be at the venue and see some of the top athletes. It was also lovely to see the grass live. I was trying to lure her in to go see it live, and she was a big sport," Sidharth said.

"By seeing the energy live, she understood what I was talking about," he added. Sidharth also hoped that the couple would see more matches at Wimbledon and experience the grass court.

On July 10, Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to share a set of pictures with Kiara Advani from Wimbledon 2024. In the first picture, Sidharth and Kiara can be seen posing against the backdrop of the live match in the stadium. The second photo featured him holding an umbrella for Kiara at the event.

The Student of the Year actor tagged his wife, Kiara in the post. "A day to remember! Witnessed great tennis and sportsmanship at #Wimbledon2024 with my partner in crime," his caption reads.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Yodha. The film was released earlier this year. Sidharth will now be seen in an upcoming movie, Mitti.

Kiara Advani appeared last in the 2023 film, Satyaprem Ki Katha and now has Game Changer, War 2, and Don 3 in her kitty.

