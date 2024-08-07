Sidharth Malhotra reacts to wrestling champion Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from Paris Olympics 2024; says 'it's quite disheartening'

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat made our nation proud by winning the semi-finals in the 50kg freestyle wrestling tournament at the Paris Olympics 2024. On Wednesday, Phogat was competing for the gold medal, however, she was disqualified from the match for being overweight in the final. Actor Sidharth Malhotra has reacted to the news of her disqualification from the ongoing Olympics saying that he is disheartened.

During a conversation with Instant Bollywood, Sidharth Malhotra was asked about Vinesh Phogat being disqualified from the Paris Olympics at an event. The Shershaah actor stated that he feels disheartened by the decision and added that he is still "rooting for her" to compete for the gold medal.

"It's quite disheartening. Hopefully, let's see, we will get the details of it. I also just got the news just like everyone else. So we are rooting for her to get a chance to compete for gold or at least win silver," Sidharth said.

His words echoed the sentiments of every Indian who had been rooting for Vinesh Phogat to get a chance to compete for the gold.

Earlier, Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Karisma Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan were left heartbroken after hearing the news of Vinesh Phogat's disqualification.

Alia penned a lengthy note for Phogat's disqualification on her Instagram story. The actress called her an "inspiration" and added, "Today you must be heartbroken, to say the least, we are heartbroken with you. But woman, you are gold, you are iron, and you are steel."

Advertisement

Ranveer called her "Vinesh transcend" and Ananya referred to her as "champ" in their respective Instagram stories. Karisma called her a "star" and Varun's Instagram story reads, "My champion."

After her win at the semi-finals, Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian woman to enter the finals of the 50 kg freestyle wrestling at the ongoing Olympics in Paris. Reportedly, she was found 100 gms over the 50-kg weight limit in the finals.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is now gearing up for an upcoming film, Mitti. Sidharth was last seen in Yodha, earlier this year. In the movie, he played the role of Arun Katyal, an army soldier and a member of the Yodha Task Force.

ALSO READ: Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris Olympics 2024 Finals: PM Narendra Modi, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and more call her 'gold'