Sonam Kapoor is sheer beauty in black at Paris Fashion Week; husband Anand Ahuja proud of her ‘supreme dream team’

Sonam Kapoor might have been away from the big screens, but she surely knows how to make headlines with her unconventional fashion choices. Be it attending a friend’s baby shower or attending a tennis tournament, she definitely knows how NOT to disappoint the fashion police. Well, she has done it again, this time at the Paris Fashion Week. The actress made a head-turning appearance at the international event with her black ensemble.

The Raanjhanaa actress attended the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week donning a black outfit from the fashion house’s Cruise 2025 collection, styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt also attended the coveted fashion event, Sonam Kapoor was the only Indian celebrity to be present at the brand's show. Her impressive ensemble constituted a tailored black trench coat embellished with delicate floral embroidery on the shoulder. It also had a voluminous skirt and structured corset. Celebrity hair and makeup artist Namrata Soni did her magic on the actress during the event.

Take a look:

Soon after her look was shared online, Sonam’s husband, Anand Ahuja, couldn’t take her eyes off of her. He was quick to laud her ‘supreme dream team’ for making her look like the diva she is. Celebs like Shanaya Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhumi Pednekar, and Anshula Kapoor were highly impressed by her outfit. The actor’s mom, Sunita Kapoor, also showered love on her. She was joined by Rhea’s husband Karan Boolani.

Take a look:

While Kapoor has been away from sets for a while now, she is excited to be back in the game. During an interaction with IANS, the Veere Di Wedding actress said she is super excited to face the camera again after her pregnancy. Sonam added, “I love being an actor and I love living so many interesting characters through my profession. Human beings fascinate me and I love playing varied roles.” Hence, she is looking forward to her next project. She is also expected to return to the sets early next year. While she didn’t share any details about her project, but she did mention that it's a big project.

