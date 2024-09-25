Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is back in Mumbai with daughter Aaradhya after turning heads at Paris Fashion Week; WATCH

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a regular attendee at international films and fashion events, be it Cannes or Paris Fashion Week. Recently, she represented India at the coveted event as she slayed on the ramp donning a red gown. After socializing with several Hollywood celebs and making people gaga over her looks, the actress and beauty queen is back to bay with her bestie and daughter, Aaradhya.

Minutes ago, Aish was spotted exiting the Mumbai airport with her darling daughter. After owning Paris Fashion Week, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also served airport fashion. She was joined by her favorite travel companion and princess, Aaradhya Bachchan. In the video, the mother-daughter duo can be seen sporting their brightest smiles as they step out of the airport. For a comfortable journey, the Taal actress donned a warm black sweatshirt with matching trousers. She layered it up with a trench coat and sported a pair of sports shoes with a luxury bag. Keeping her makeup minimal, she left her hair open in a classic centre-parted style.

As for Aaradhya, she twinned with her mother in black. The youngster donned a cute panda sweatshirt with matching trousers and pink shoes. They smiled at the shutterbugs, interacted with the paparazzi, and headed home. As the Devdas actress attended the star-studded fashion event in France, she also socialized with the likes of Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley, singer Camila Cabello, and American actor-producer Eva Longoria, accompanied by Aaradhya. They even clicked pictures together and had a gala time.

Joining the global icon at the event was National Award-winning actress Alia Bhatt. This year, she made her debut at the gala and also walked the ramp for a makeup brand, of which she recently became the brand ambassador. The actress graced the runway with Andie MacDowell in a head-turning ensemble created by ace designer Gaurav Gupta creation. Looking at the videos of her daughter-in-law rocking the international event, Neetu Kapoor was the proudest. She even took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of Bhatt’s walk. The veteran actress mentioned that they screamed the loudest on seeing the Darlings actress soaring high.

