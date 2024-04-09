Stardom: Bobby Deol wraps up shooting for Aryan Khan's directorial debut series; proceeds to dubbing

The announcement of Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, making his directorial debut with the web series Stardom generated considerable excitement among fans and industry insiders. There's keen anticipation to see Aryan's creative vision, given his lineage. Excitement reached new heights when Bobby Deol joined the project. In a recent update, it's been disclosed that the actor has completed shooting for the show.

Bobby Deol moves on to the dubbing process for Stardom

Bobby Deol has successfully completed shooting for Aryan Khan's Stardom. A source close to the project informed IndiaToday.in, "Bobby sir wrapped the shoot last month (March). The last schedule took place at YRF studio and Chitrakoot ground (Mumbai) where a set was built. He was a thorough professional and very dedicated to this project. The whole unit was very happy with his work."

With filming now finished, Deol is preparing for the next stage: dubbing. He will commence dubbing for the series shortly.

About Stardom

Stardom is a modern drama that takes a close look at the glamorous world of entertainment. The series tells an intriguing story about the ups and downs of fame, success, and the strong desire to become a star.

The Housefull 4 actor plays a key role in the show. His character is well-rounded, showing a mix of charm, ambition, and vulnerability. This makes his performance interesting and worth looking out for.

Bobby Deol's work front

After making a splash in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Bobby Deol is all set to join hands with YRF's spy universe. According to sources, the actor is all set to play a negative role in Alia Bhatt's next female-led spy movie.

The source close to the development revealed, "After Animal, this is yet another author-backed antagonist turn for Bobby Deol. He will be playing the terrifying evil force who takes on Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the film. The paperwork is done and Bobby is all excited to start shooting for the film in the second half of 2024."

