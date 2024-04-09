Stardom: Bobby Deol wraps up shooting for Aryan Khan's directorial debut series; proceeds to dubbing

Bobby Deol has wrapped up shooting for the highly awaited project Stardom. Helmed by Aryan Khan, the series explores the glitzy world of showbiz. Read the full story!

By Sanchi Gupta
Updated on Apr 09, 2024  |  03:37 AM IST |  903
Stardom: Bobby Deol wraps up shooting for Aryan Khan's directorial debut series; proceeds to dubbing
Picture Courtesy - Instagram (Bobby Deol, Aryan Khan)

The announcement of Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, making his directorial debut with the web series Stardom generated considerable excitement among fans and industry insiders. There's keen anticipation to see Aryan's creative vision, given his lineage. Excitement reached new heights when Bobby Deol joined the project. In a recent update, it's been disclosed that the actor has completed shooting for the show.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Bobby Deol moves on to the dubbing process for Stardom

Bobby Deol has successfully completed shooting for Aryan Khan's Stardom. A source close to the project informed IndiaToday.in, "Bobby sir wrapped the shoot last month (March). The last schedule took place at YRF studio and Chitrakoot ground (Mumbai) where a set was built. He was a thorough professional and very dedicated to this project. The whole unit was very happy with his work."

Related Stories

Anil Kapoor set to play RAW chief in Alia Bhatt's YRF spy universe film: Report
entertainment
Anil Kapoor set to play RAW chief in Alia Bhatt's YRF spy universe film: Report
Ranbir, Alia attend Ramayana producer’s birthday bash; see VIRAL pics, videos
entertainment
Ranbir, Alia attend Ramayana producer’s birthday bash; see VIRAL pics, videos

With filming now finished, Deol is preparing for the next stage: dubbing. He will commence dubbing for the series shortly.


About Stardom

Stardom is a modern drama that takes a close look at the glamorous world of entertainment. The series tells an intriguing story about the ups and downs of fame, success, and the strong desire to become a star.

The Housefull 4 actor plays a key role in the show. His character is well-rounded, showing a mix of charm, ambition, and vulnerability. This makes his performance interesting and worth looking out for.

Bobby Deol's work front

After making a splash in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Bobby Deol is all set to join hands with YRF's spy universe. According to sources, the actor is all set to play a negative role in Alia Bhatt's next female-led spy movie.

The source close to the development revealed, "After Animal, this is yet another author-backed antagonist turn for Bobby Deol. He will be playing the terrifying evil force who takes on Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the film. The paperwork is done and Bobby is all excited to start shooting for the film in the second half of 2024."

ALSO READ: What went into Bobby Deol's bulked-up transformation in Animal? Diet, intense training REVEALED

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Sanchi Gupta

Sanchi Gupta is your ultimate Bollywood buff. She traded in her finance and HR degree for the glitz and

...

Credits: IndiaToday.in, Pinkvilla
Advertisement

Latest Articles