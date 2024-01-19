Sumo Didi earns global acclaim; features in ‘Best of fest’ list at Palm Springs International Film Festival

Sumo Didi is among the top 30 films in the world to be featured in the ‘Best of Fest’ list at the Palm Springs International film festival. After Lunchbox, Sumo Didi’s unique story gets international appreciation.

Following its premiere at the 36th Tokyo International Film Festival, where it received a lot of appreciation, Sumo Didi was showcased at the 35th Palm Springs International Film Festival recently. The unusual and real-life story of the film is inspired by the life of India’s only female sumo wrestler, Hetal Dave and the role has been essayed by Shriyam Bhagnani.

Sumo Didi included in ‘Best of Fest’ list at Palm Springs International Film Festival

At the Palm Springs International Film Festival, it not only captivated the audience but now is among the top 30 films from across the world to be included in the prestigious ‘Best of Fest’ list. This recognition comes with an additional special screening, showcasing the film’s widespread appeal.

Sumo Didi is one of the few films from India to be shot in Japan and is the story of an underdog who triumphs against all odds. The theme of the film, which talks about objectification of women and addresses fat shaming, a bias faced by women across the world, seems to have struck a chord with the audience.

What makes the success and appreciation of this film even more special is the fact that it is achieving worldwide honors on the basis of great performances of actors and not relying on any big star faces. Its unique story based on an Indian athlete and world-class production qualities are also its biggest strengths. Sumo Didi is proving once again that an honestly made and well-crafted film has the ability to stand out and find its audience.

Advertisement

Producer Amit Chandrra on journey of Sumo Didi

Producer Amit Chandrra of MA+TH said, “Our journey with Sumo Didi has been incredibly rewarding, and the audience’s love for the film is both humbling and inspiring. The film resonates because it transcends the confines of sports and gender, delivering a powerful narrative of breaking barriers. Hetal Dave’s extraordinary journey, coupled with the universal themes of perseverance and ambition, strikes a chord with viewers worldwide.” Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

He added, “It’s a celebration of the human spirit, and the audience’s heartfelt response has only proven the film’s ability to connect on a profound level and that a compelling story knows no boundaries.”

Presented by Jio Studios, Sumo Didi is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, National Award winning production house FreshLime Films and MA+TH Entertainment. It is directed by Jayant Rohatgi and is written by Nikhil Sachan.

ALSO READ: Indian Police Force Twitter Review: 15 tweets to read before watching Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty-Vivek Oberoi’s series