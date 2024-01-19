Indian Police Force Twitter Review: 15 tweets to read before watching Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty-Vivek Oberoi’s series

The highly awaited action thriller series, Indian Police Force, has finally made its debut on the OTT platform. Helmed by the renowned Rohit Shetty as an integral part of his acclaimed cop universe, the show boasts an ensemble cast including Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi in key roles. The trailer had sparked immense anticipation among audiences, and with the release of all seven episodes, viewers have swiftly indulged in binge-watching, flooding Twitter with their thoughts and opinions.

Netizens review Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi’s series Indian Police Force

On Friday, January 19, the series Indian Police Force was released, prompting Twitter to transform into a platform for netizens to voice their reviews. Many individuals found the show directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash to be “entertaining.”

A particular spotlight was cast on the acting prowess of Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi, as their performances drew commendations. The adrenaline-fueled action sequences also garnered significant praise. However, some viewers found the narrative to be somewhat predictable and expressed a desire for a touch of uniqueness that would set it apart from the typical genre conventions.

To help you form your own opinion on whether the series is worth a watch, here are 15 tweets encapsulating the varied sentiments circulating on Twitter:

One person said, “#IndianPoliceForce is rather entertaining and is typical Rohit Shetty universe #SiddharthMalhotra and #ShilpaShetty are good but #VivekOberoi takes the cake this time he is outstanding. A surefire blockbuster series.”

Another user wrote, “Totally loving the series #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime Specially hats off to @vivekoberoi sir, his acting is top notch as a police officer.. The new kind of screenplay is brilliant to watch.. Nice camera work as well #IndianPoliceForce.”

A post read, “#IndianPoliceForceOnPrime #IndianPoliceForce is a decent web series. It’s a simple story about catching the culprits related to bomb blasts so don’t expect a lot of twists. But the actors were very good and what I liked the most was the action choreography and the locations. The action sequences were all realistic and it looks like a big budget web series. Decent watch on OTT.”

One netizen exclaimed, “Just finished watching #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime in one go and must say it's one of the best from @iamrohitshetty @SidMalhotra is a star.”

A viewer expressed, “What a wonderful series, Indian Police Force has shown the strength of the country, Rohit sir, what a direction, Siddharth sir, what an action series, season 2 should come soon. @SidMalhotra @PrimeVideoIN @iamrohitshetty #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime #Siddharth #SidharthMalhotra.”

A user stated, “#IndianPoliceForceOnPrime Yesterday I finished The web series All I want to say it can be Better. No twist and Turn ,all the scenes are predictable. Average VFX . Feel like Normal Action Webseries.”

One person praised, “Finished watching #IndianPoliceForce last night! Great story Great acting by @SidMalhotra as KABIR MALIK! Suuuperb sir! Just waiting for the season 2! #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime @PrimeVideoIN.”

Another person noted, “Visuals, performances, background scores, and pace; 5/10. It lacks thrill, the retro filter wasn't needed, dialogue delivery was unnatural, pace slow asf. It only got better after the 2nd episode's ending. Easy to get bored and uninterested.”

A tweet expressed, “@SidMalhotra set ott in @vivekoberoi what a stubborn performance you made… And finally @rohitshetty as usual you are the hit machine of theater as well as ott platform.... #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime JAI HIND.”

Indian Police Force also includes noteworthy names such as Nikitin Dheer, Shweta Tiwari, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Talwar, Mukesh Rishi, and others. For those eager to watch, the series is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

