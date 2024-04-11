Swara Bhasker showers love on husband Fahad Ahmad, drops PICS from daughter Raabiyaa’s first ‘Chaand Raat’

Swara Bhasker has been sharing several life updates on her Instagram stories ever since she was blessed with a baby girl, back in February 2023. She also shared happy pics when the little one turned six months old and dropped glimpses of her Annaprashan ceremony that happened a couple of days ago. Hours ago, the actress shared a couple of special images from Raabiyaa’s first chaand raat.

Swara Bhasker drops special images from daughter Raabiyaa’s first chaand raat

Like most of us, actress Swara Bhasker is also celebrating all the first milestones of her daughter Raabiyaa. On April 8, she was delighted to flood us with several images of the little one’s Annaprashan ceremony. The next day she celebrated her first birthday as a mother and on the eve of April 10, Raabiyaa witnessed her first chaand raat.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Veere Di Wedding actress shared a warming image of her husband, activist Fahad Ahmad holding the little one in his arms and showing her the moon. It was a special night as after witnessing the moon, the festival of Eid is celebrated. So, it’s also Raabiyaa’s first Eid with the family. Sharing the picture, Swara penned, “Raabu’s first Chaand Raat! So special! Chaand Raat Mubarak everyone.”

She also reposted the image that Fahad clicked of his wife and daughter. He described it as, “My two chand with Eid ka chand.” The actress went ‘awww’ on his loving post.

After watching the moon which was symbolic of the festival, the couple was quick to change into new clothes to celebrate the event. She also shared a family picture in which Fahad held the baby in his arms as they posed together for the camera. Swara and Fahad twinned in black and beige outfits while their daughter wore a pretty red and pink-hued ghagra choli with a cute bow. Sharing the image, she wrote, “The bows are here to stay folks!”

On the work front, Swara Bhasker will be next seen in director Manish Kishore’s upcoming movie Mrs Falani.

