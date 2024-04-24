WATCH: Swara Bhasker drops aww-dorable video of daughter Raabiyaa as she turns 7 months; pens sweet note

Swara Bhasker’s life took a beautiful turn when she was blessed with her daughter Raabiyaa last year. Married to activist Fahad Ahmad, she is currently enjoying motherhood to the fullest.

As their little baby turns seven months old, the actress shared an adorable video and penned a heartfelt note on social media. Read on!

Swara Bhasker is delighted as Raabiyaa turns seven months old

After getting married to Fahad Ahmad in February 2023, the couple welcomed their first child on 23 September the same year. On April 23, as the little one turned seven months old, her mommy dearest, actress Swara Bhasker let the world know this happy news.

Taking to her Instagram, the Raanjhanaa actress dropped a cute video of her having a lovely time with the baby. The clip shows Swara showering her love and planting kisses on the baby before she holds mommy's hair and starts pulling on it. As the little one hits her in the face, she lovingly and smilingly asks ‘Raabi’ not to do it. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Sharing the video, the mommy penned, “ My heart is seven months old today and my eyes are nearly gouged out and my face has been clawed multiple times! The feral creature I’ve birthed is learning to use her paws! #7months.”

Advertisement

Take a look:

She also shared a picture of their sweet moment and tagged her husband Fahad on it. She captioned it, “My heart is 7 months old today.”

Take a look:

Days after the baby’s birth, the couple celebrated Chhathhi for Raabiyaa. The Veere Di Wedding actress gave a peek into all the traditional customs and rituals that were followed including the baby’s mom singing a folk song ‘sohar’ on the occasions.

Sharing more about it, she penned a long note that read, “The child is a mish mash of the mish mash we are.. So she’s 62.5% UP.. 12.5% Bihar.. 25% Andhra.. And I’m all for representation and I’m always here for celebration! :) Moreover since our wedding, we’ve been discovering common cultural practices that both Hindus and Muslims in North India share which reinforces my belief that human beings can come from all manner of diversity but love and joy will find a common language! Chhathhi or the 6th day of the child’s birth is celebrated across UP BIhar where the mom & child are dressed in the colour of Haldi / turmeric and the aunts /bua puts kaajal on the child and mom and dad to protect the child and family from ‘nazar’ or the evil eye. I’m singing a popular ‘sohar’ (songs of celebration for newborns).”

Check out her full post below:

On the work front, Swara Bhasker will be next seen in Mrs Falani.

ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker showers love on husband Fahad Ahmad, drops PICS from daughter Raabiyaa’s first ‘Chaand Raat’