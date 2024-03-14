PIC: Swara Bhasker turns photographer as husband Fahad Ahmed soaks in sun with daughter Raabiyaa

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker is known for being bold, vivacious, and opinionated. Her personality is also reflected in the films she does. But she kept her career on the sideline to focus on the important things in her life which is her family. After her wedding with political activist Fahad Ahmad in February last year, the couple was blessed with a baby girl they named Raabiyaa. A while ago, the actress dropped a cute picture of the father-daughter enjoying their peaceful time together.

Swara Bhasker drops an adorable photo of daddy Fahad Ahmad soaking in the sun with daughter Raabiyaa

Since last year, Swara Bhasker’s social media has turned into a window through which she updates her followers about her personal life and makes them acquainted with her daughter Raabiyaa. From sharing glimpses of the couple taking their baby for a walk to talking about the hardships of childbirth, she had done it all. A while ago, the Raanjhanaa actress shared a glimpse of the wonderful time her husband Fahad Ahmad spent with their baby.

In the photo, the activist can be seen sitting on a play mat in what seems like a private garden. The adorable image also gives a glimpse of the little one as she enjoys her tummy time and soaks in the sun with her daddy dearest. Swara used multiple emojis to post the photo on her Instagram stories.

A couple of weeks ago on New Year, the actress penned a lengthy note expressing gratitude for the year that gave her Fahad and their first child. Sharing visuals of all the memorable events, including her wedding to her first pregnancy scan, she penned, “2023! A whirlwind year that on the personal front brought love, promises, commitment, union, transformation, purpose, fulfilment, blessings and a lifelong obsession like no other and in the outside world brought violence, hate, injustice and an ongoing genocide. This new year, hold your near and dear ones close.. and closer still. It’s all we have in an imploding world. SO thankful for my own. Happy New Year!”

