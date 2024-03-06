Decoding Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon's luxury fashion from Crew song Naina

Crew is one of the most awaited movies of the year, thanks to the glimpses of three actresses who grabbed our attention with their glamor, statement looks, and quirky dialogues. The teaser of the upcoming film’s first song Naina just dropped and we have not been able to breathe since then. Sung by Diljit Dosanjh, ft. Badshah, the song features the gorgeous Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, who are all looking stunning.

Giving us a major throwback nostalgia to Tareefan, this groovy new track has it all - stylish girl crew, glamor, and a svelte spin on OOTDs. With just a glimpse at the teaser, the three divas Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti have us grabbing for our oxygen masks and how!

Glamorous looks and fashionable outfits: Make way for Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti as they slay in three sensational looks

Tabu defies age with her ultra-glamorous style statement and understated charm

Rocking a flowy crimson maxi, the first glimpse of Tabu has our hearts fluttering. The outfit features drapes that resemble ancient dresses inspired by Greek fashion. The one-shoulder pattern and a flowy drape add to the dramatic yet dreamy effect of the song. Moreover, to top it all, acing her bravura styling, Tabu added a golden bracelet and matching crimson pumps to complete her look.

Tabu looks nothing less than a queen as she grooves with Badshah in a slant off-shoulder couture. Opting for minimal makeup, Tabu added the bling factor to her look with a stunning diamond choker. Classic yet chic - don't you think?

Kareena Kapoor and good looks go hand in hand as she yet again served us some killer looks

There is no look that Bebo cannot rock. Dancing to the tunes of Naina, Kareena’s first look was a neon green corset dress with a thigh-high slit and flowy drapes. With a one-shoulder pleated drape and a crisscross pattern across her torso, this dress elevated her style in the best way possible. She styled it with golden heels and matching large hoops that completed her look with so much panache.

Giving us a major Tareefan vibe, Kareena surely knows how to ace at flaunting groovy moves in high fashion couture. Rocking a leopard-printed sultry dress, this Veere Di Wedding actress left us captivated. With black stockings and a long leather jacket, her look was a treat to sore eyes!

Who even imagined Kareena standing on a stack of suitcases would also make her look so appealing! However, we are certain she does! Remember that sizzling red dress that Kareena dropped pictures of with Diljit? Well, here’s a close look at it. This red off-shoulder bodycon dress surely looks spectacular. With the shimmer that it adds, it instantly elevates Bebo’s vibe.

Kriti Sanon’s glimpse of high fashion outfits and killer looks has us swooning and how!

The Mimi actress proves that it doesn’t get hotter than this! Looking like a million bucks, Kriti Sanon slayed a rust orange wrap dress and turned up the heat. She surely knew how to rock a halter neckline and a shorter hemline with so much ease.

She showcased various looks in the video, but the one that stood out for us was an all-white outfit - a bandeau top, a white mini skirt, and a long coat that left us awestruck. And to add a much-needed touch of color, Kriti wore textured dark brown boots to finish her look.

She also rocked a similar black outfit with pearl embellishments paired with a black oversized blazer. We could not take our eyes off the strands of pearl choker that looked a classic touch. The all-black look with a dash of pearls is sure to get everyone talking!

While this is just the teaser, there are some more phenomenal looks packed in the song which one simply cannot miss out on.

Which of these looks are your favorite? Comment down below, and let us know!

