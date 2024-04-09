Swara Bhaskar Birthday: Husband Fahad Ahmad showers love and pens heartfelt note for his ‘magic lamp’

Actress Swara Bhasker is celebrating her 36th birthday today and her husband, Fahad Ahmad, took to social media and dropped a heartfelt birthday wish for her lady love. Recently, the couple celebrated their daughter Raabiyaa's Annaprashan ceremony. The actress also shared glimpses of the traditional ceremony on social media.

Fahad Ahmad wishes wifey Swara Bhasker on her birthday

Fahad Ahmad took to Instagram stories and dropped a picture of his wifey Swara Bhasker, with family. In the picture, Swara can be seen cutting a birthday cake with family members. Fahad penned a sweet birthday note alongside the picture. He wrote, "Many Many happy returns of the day, love. Thank you for coming in our lives and lighting it like a magic lamp."

Take a look at Fahad's birthday wish for Swara here:

Swara Bhasker celebrates Raabiyaa’s Annaprashan ceremony

Swara Bhasker took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from her daughter Raabiya's Annaprashan ceremony. In heartwarming photos shared online, Bhaskar's daughter can be seen dressed in a charming red dress and a bow headband for a special occasion. The first image captures Raabiyaa, showcasing a proud parent's delight, much like any other mother. Another photo depicts Swara Bhaskar feeding her daughter while her husband, Fahad Ahmad, lovingly holds the baby.

A year ago, the couple made their relationship official and got married in front of their family and loved ones. In September of the same year, they were blessed with a daughter they named Raabiyaa. She also often gives her social media fans a peek into her new mom's life.

Sharing multiple happy images from the hospital and the baby in their arms, they wrote in a collaborative post, “A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth. Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023. With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It’s a whole new world.”

On the work front, Swara will be next seen in Mrs Falani, directed by Manish Kishore.

