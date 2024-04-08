Swara Bhasker drops glimpses of daughter Raabiyaa’s Annaprashan ceremony, REVEALS she chose to be an artist

After her wedding with activist Fahad Ahmad in February last year, Swara Bhasker was blessed with a baby girl Raabiyaa on September 23, 2023. Well today, the little baby tasted food apart from milk at the Annaprashan ceremony hosted by her parents. The actress also shared glimpses of the traditional ceremony on social media.

Swara Bhasker drops images from Raabiyaa’s Annaprashan ceremony

A couple of minutes ago, actress Swara Bhasker took to social media and shared glimpses of the sun and intimate Annaprashan ceremony of her daughter Raabiyaa. The first image shows the little one all decked up for the ceremony in her little red dress and a fancy bow headband. Just like any other mother, Swara was also obsessing over how cute her daughter looked. Next up we see the actress feeding the baby some food as her dad Fahad Ahmad holds her in his arms.

Take a look:

The baby was also seen having fun and a lot of laughter with her father. Next up we see the parents with the kiddo seated at a park. As customary, the parents give the baby multiple options like books, toys, and other things associated with a specific profession. It’s said that the kid is attracted to the thing that she would become as an adult. Sharing the photo, the Veere Di Wedding actress explained, “Raabu being made to apparently choose her future profession.”

Among all things, the baby went with a musical instrument indicating that she might become an artist when she grows up. Sharing the news, Swara penned, “Of course, she chose a financially unstable and risky profession like being an artist.”

Take a look:

Nearly 28 weeks ago, the couple dropped the first images of their baby and announced her name to the world. Sharing multiple happy images from the hospital and the baby in their arms, they wrote in a collaborative post, “A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth. Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023. With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It’s a whole new world.”

Take a look:

On the work front, Swara will be seen in Mrs Falani.

