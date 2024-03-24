Swara Bhasker drops happy PICS with daughter Raabiyaa as she turns six months old

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker followed her heart and it took her to the love of her life, activist Fahad Ahmad. A year ago, the couple made their relationship official and got married in front of their family and loved ones. In September of the same year, they were blessed with a daughter they named Raabiyaa. As the little one turned six-month-old, the actress shared several happy images of the baby with her family.

Ever since Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker welcomed her first child Raabiyaa, she has been busy enjoying this phase of life with her husband Fahad Ahmad, and their families. She also often gives her social media fans, a peek into her new mom life. A while ago, she took to her Instagram stories and dropped multiple images with the baby.

Swara started her spamming spree with the image of the baby with her dad Fahad. On the image, the Tanu Weds Manu actress penned, “This dad is 6 months old.” Next up was an image of the dotting Nani, Swara’s mother Ira, who flaunted her million-dollar smile as she held onto her granddaughter lovingly. Next up, it was time for the grandfather, who also posed joyfully with the baby.

And finally, the actress dropped multiple images of herself with the baby. In all the images, there were two things that were consistent; the smiles of the family members and the fact that the baby’s face was covered with multiple emojis

A couple of weeks ago, on her husband Fahad’s birthday, the Raanjhanaa actress shared a beautiful clip that encapsulated all the beautiful memories she shared with him over the past year. From Fahad doing his husband's duties of holding her saree to the couple having a moment during their nikah, the video had it all.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Happy happy birthday jaan @fahadzirarahmad ! I’m so glad you are mine and Raabu is ours! May you always have reason to smile that smile which brightens my day and may your confidence always be proved right. Aur haan, Bhai ka swag barkaraar rahey.”

Swara has completed the shoot for her upcoming film titled Mrs Falani.

