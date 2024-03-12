Aanand L Rai teases his first OTT project will be mix of romance, drama; 'I'd love to do something different'

Renowned filmmaker Aanand L Rai is poised to make his foray into the digital landscape with an upcoming romance-drama series. With a reputation for crafting endearing films such as Tanu Weds Manu and Raanjhanaa, Rai is set to bring his signature touch to the world of OTT, promising audiences a fresh and compelling narrative experience.

Aanand L Rai hints his OTT debut project will be a romantic drama

In a recent interview with PTI at FICCI Frames 2024, Aanand L Rai acknowledged the proliferation of mystery and thriller genres on OTT platforms. However, he expressed his desire to offer viewers something unique and distinctive. "There are people making fantastic thrillers and mystery series, but I would love to do something different," he stated.

Further confirming his plans, the director disclosed that his inaugural series will delve into the intricacies of love and drama. He hinted at the imminent arrival of the show this year, but remained tight-lipped about specific details. While he can't disclose too much at this point, he can assure you that romance and drama will be at the forefront, leaving audiences intrigued and eager for more.

On his professional front, Aanand L Rai is gearing up for a bustling year ahead, balancing his foray into the OTT domain with several exciting projects. Among them is Tere Ishq Mein, a film that sees him reuniting with actor Dhanush, marking a return to their fruitful collaboration seen in Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re.

Adding to his plate, Rai is currently reveling in the success of his recent production, the Marathi film Jhimma 2, which emerged as one of the standout successes of 2023. Helmed by Hemant Dhome and brought to life under Rai's Color Yellow Productions banner, the film has not only received critical acclaim but has also underscored Rai's reputation as a versatile and prolific filmmaker.

