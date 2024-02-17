Sonam Kapoor wishes her in-laws on 40th anniversary; Anand Ahuja celebrates their bond

Sonam Kapoor epitomizes stardom in Bollywood, captivating audiences since her debut. Renowned for her candidness and daring fashion choices, she's a trailblazer on and off the red carpet, setting new standards in the industry. Beyond her glamorous persona, Sonam has left an indelible mark with stellar performances in films like Raanjhanaa and Neerja, showcasing her versatility and depth as an actress.

In her personal life, Sonam is thriving. She tied the knot with her soulmate, Anand Ahuja, and recently welcomed their little bundle of joy, Vayu, into the world. Supported by loving and caring in-laws who treat her like their own daughter, Sonam enjoys a fulfilling family life. Recently, when her parents-in-law celebrated their 40th anniversary, Sonam and Anand showered them with love in the most heartfelt way.

Sonam Kapoor's in-laws celebrate their 40th anniversary

Recently, when Sonam Kapoor's beloved in-laws, Harish Ahuja and Priya Ahuja, celebrated their 40th anniversary, Sonam, the epitome of a doting daughter-in-law, extended her heartfelt wishes. Taking to her Instagram stories, she posted an adorable message, "Happy happy anniversary to the best best best! Love you both." Anand Ahuja, her husband, also joined in the celebration by sharing a picture of his mom and dad, accompanied by the caption, "40 years and setting goalssssssss."

Advertisement

Take a look:

Sonam Kapoor's work front

Sonam Kapoor's latest film, the crime thriller Blind, was released on July 7th, 2023. Directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, the movie draws inspiration from a South Korean film of the same name. This marked Sonam's return to a significant role since her appearance in The Zoya Factor in 2019. Looking ahead, her next project is Battle For Bittora.

Expressing her eagerness to explore opportunities in OTT projects, the actress emphasized her interest in headlining a tentpole film or series on a global streaming platform. She stated, "I have always been wanting to make my foray into streaming, provided I'm headlining a tentpole film or a series on a global streaming platform. I have been a binge-watcher of the outstanding content that streaming platforms have been creating for years now."

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's social media PDA is too cute to miss; latter dubs wifey 'natural born leader'