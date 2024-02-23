10 Best Sonam Kapoor movies guaranteed to captivate you: Neerja to Raanjhanaa

Sonam Kapoor, the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor, stepped into the limelight with her debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic drama, Saawariya, in 2007. Since then, Sonam has graced the silver screen with a plethora of both commercial successes and critically acclaimed films, showcasing her remarkable talent and versatility as an actress. Notably, her portrayal in Neerja garnered widespread appreciation, earning her the National Film Award-Special Mention.

Beyond her acting prowess, Sonam has carved a niche for herself as a global fashion icon, dazzling audiences with her impeccable style on the international stage. As she continues to enthrall viewers with her captivating beauty and compelling performances, let's take a closer look at a curated selection of some of the finest Sonam Kapoor movies that are not to be missed.

10 Best Sonam Kapoor movies that are a must-watch:

1. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (2019)

Running Time: 2 hours

IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla, Regina Cassandra

Director: Shelly Chopra Dhar

Writer: Shelly Chopra Dhar, Gazal Dhaliwal

Year of release: 2019

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, hailed as one of the best Sonam Kapoor films, narrates the story of a young woman from a small town. Her family endeavors to arrange her marriage while she grapples with the dilemma of disclosing the long-concealed truth about her true love.

2. Sanju (2018)

Running Time: 2 hours 38 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Biography/Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Writer: Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi

Year of release: 2018

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Disney+Hotstar

Sanju is the biographical film that delves into the tumultuous journey of Indian actor Sanjay Dutt, spanning from his struggles with addiction to his rise to stardom, and his poignant relationship with his father.

3. Pad Man (2018)

Running Time: 2 hours 20 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte, Sonam Kapoor

Director: R Balki

Writer: R Balki, Swanand Kirkire

Year of release: 2018

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/ZEE5

In Pad Man, upon recognizing the impact of menstruation on women, a man embarks on a mission to develop a machine for producing sanitary pads. His goal is to make affordable sanitary pads accessible to women in rural India.

4. Neerja (2016)

Running Time: 2 hours 2 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Biography/Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Shekhar Ravjiani, Jim Sarbh

Director: Ram Madhvani

Writer: Saiwyn Quadras, Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh

Year of release: 2016

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Neerja, one of the most lauded Sonam Kapoor movies, recounts the remarkable story of Neerja Bhanot's bravery. Neerja, who tragically lost her life while shielding passengers aboard Pan Am Flight 73 in 1986 from a terrorist hijacking, is celebrated for her selfless act of heroism.

5. Khoobsurat (2014)

Running Time: 2 hours 10 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Fawad Khan, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kirron Kher

Director: Shashanka Ghosh

Writer: Indira Bisht, Juhi Chaturvedi

Year of release: 2014

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Khoobsurat, another standout offering on the Sonam Kapoor movies list, revolves around a charming physiotherapist employed by a royal family. Despite their initial aloofness, she delves deeper into their lives, only to find herself drawn to the young prince, who is already promised to another.

6. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)

Running Time: 3 hours 6 mins

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Movie Genre: Biography/Sport/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Divya Dutta, Sonam Kapoor

Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Writer: Prasoon Joshi

Year of release: 2013

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag showcases the inspiring journey of Milkha Singh, an Indian athlete who surmounts numerous daunting hurdles to emerge as a world champion, Olympian, and one of India's most legendary athletes.

7. Raanjhanaa (2013)

Running Time: 2 hours 18 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Dhanush, Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol

Director: Aanand L Rai

Writer: Himanshu Sharma

Year of release: 2013

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema/ZEE5

In Raanjhanaa, considered one of the best Sonam Kapoor movies, Kundan, the son of a Hindu pundit, learns that his childhood love, Zoya, has affections for the urban Akram and aspires to wed him. Undeterred, Kundan tenaciously endeavors to capture her heart.

8. Aisha (2010)

Running Time: 2 hours 6 mins

IMDb Rating: 5.1/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Ira Dubey, Cyrus Sahukar, Amrita Puri, Anand Tiwari, Arunoday Singh, Lisa Haydon

Director: Rajshree Ojha

Writer: Devika Bhagat, Ritu Bhatia, Manu Rishi Chadha

Year of release: 2010

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video/Disney+ Hotstar

Aisha, a charming entry in the Sonam Kapoor movie list, revolves around Aisha, an avid matchmaker whose pursuits clash with her friend Arjun's reservations. She sets her sights on transforming the unassuming Shefali, but inadvertently jeopardizes her own relationships with close friends in the process.

9. I Hate Luv Storys (2010)

Running Time: 2 hours 9 mins

IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Imran Khan, Sonam Kapoor

Director: Punit Malhotra

Writer: Punit Malhotra

Year of release: 2010

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

I Hate Luv Storys is a Bollywood satire that follows the rollercoaster journey of an assistant film director who despises romantic tales and a designer who embraces everything sentimental with fervor.

10. Delhi-6 (2009)

Running Time: 2 hours 21 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Movie Star Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman

Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Writer: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Prasoon Joshi, Kamlesh Pandey

Year of release: 2009

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Delhi-6 stands out as one of the top Sonam Kapoor movies, unfolding within the ancient walled city of Delhi. Here, an American-born Indian embarks on an unforeseen inner voyage, discovering profound insights about himself and his heritage along the way.

