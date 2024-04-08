Rhea Kapoor opens up on sequel to Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu’s Crew; calls Veere Di Wedding 2 ‘special’

Crew, the heist comedy starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, is currently running in cinemas and winning the hearts of audiences. The film has performed well at the box office and has received glowing reviews from viewers. Now, producer Rhea Kapoor has hinted at the possibility of a sequel. She also opened up about the second installment of her film Veere Di Wedding.

Rhea Kapoor on idea for sequel of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu’s recently released film Crew

In a recent interview with Variety, filmmaker Rhea Kapoor discussed the idea of a sequel for the movie Crew. Rhea confessed to being scared of sequels, admitting that her fear even annoys producer Ektaa R Kapoor. However, Rhea revealed, “But this is the first film where I finished the film, and a week later, my writers have messaged me and told me that they have an idea for the sequel.”

Rhea described it as “crazy” but expressed that the immense excitement and happiness surrounding Crew might lead her to create a second part. She noted that the film could make a “fun” sequel because of its “open-ended” conclusion.

Ektaa chimed in by saying, “Look at these three women, they are hitting it off with each other, the chemistry is banging.”

Rhea Kapoor on sequel of Veere Di Wedding being ‘special’

During the same conversation, Rhea Kapoor also spoke about the sequel of her 2018 buddy film Veere Di Wedding, which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania.

She called the project a work in progress but confirmed that it was indeed happening, expressing her excitement about the same. Rhea conveyed that while it will require some time, the sequel is a “rediscovery” of the essence of the original film, promising something unexpected for the audience. Rhea added, “I’m going to take my time and make it as special as I can. And, I’ll do it when it’s just right. Even if Ektaa kills me.”

Meanwhile, Crew, directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, revolves around the lives of three air hostesses, played by Kareena, Kriti, and Tabu.

ALSO READ: Crew: 5 reasons why you should watch Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Tabu starrer heist comedy