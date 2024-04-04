Taapsee Pannu admits wanting to enjoy life beyond work in first interview post wedding: ‘I want to live happily…’

Taapsee Pannu has become the talk of the town ever since the reports of her secret wedding surfaced online. It was earlier believed that the Dunki star has already tied the knot to her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe and now her wedding video is going viral which proves she is actually off the eligible bachelor list. Well, in a recent interview, which is also her first one post her wedding, the actress opened up about her life and how she wants to enjoy life beyond her work.

Taapsee Pannu on choosing films

Talking to Elle, Taapsee Pannu quipped that at this point in her life, her professional choices are largely driven by the value of her time. Before taking up any project she wants to be sure whether it is worth her time or not as she wants to enjoy life beyond work.

Another factor that Taapsee stated as the base of her choosing a film is relevance. She wants to cherish her filmography years from now, which is why she does not want to invest time in something that will not stand the test of time.

The actress further added, “There will always be people around you who have more or less than you, and in the hustle to reach the top, we forget that there is no ‘top’. I’ve realized it is better to start enjoying life beyond my profession. I’m okay with not becoming the biggest thing ever, but I want to make sure I live happily every day of my life. You are not as significant as you think you are in your head.”

Taapsee Pannu’s bridal entry video

The first glimpse of Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe from their recent wedding in Udaipur has now been shared on Reddit. In the video, Taapsee can be seen making a stunning entrance at the venue, decked up in her traditional red bridal attire, complete with her red chooda, golden kaleeras, and black sunglasses.

With a playful gesture, Taapsee joined Mathias on the stage, who looked dapper in an ivory sherwani and had his face covered with the sehra. The bride and groom shared a warm hug and then proceeded with the jaimala ceremony, as rose petals were showered upon them.

Taapsee Pannu’s work front

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu has the much-awaited sequel of her movie Haseen Dilruba.

