WATCH: Taapsee Pannu dances her way to Mathias Boe in FIRST wedding video; don't miss the groom on a cycle

Actress Taapsee Pannu and her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe were recently reported to have tied the knot, which was also hinted at by their loved ones' posts. However, no official confirmation by the couple surfaced regarding their wedding. Now, their first wedding video has been leaked on the internet, which has quickly gone viral. In the clip, Taapsee is seen dancing during her bridal entry, while Mathias makes an appearance on a cycle towards the end.

Taapsee Pannu’s bridal entry and jaimala ceremony with Mathias Boe captured in video

The first glimpse of Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe from their recent wedding in Udaipur has now been shared on Reddit. In the video, Taapsee can be seen making a stunning entrance at the venue, decked up in her traditional red bridal attire, complete with her red chooda, golden kaleeras and black sunglasses. Accompanied by other ladies under the chadar, Taapsee shook a leg to the beats of the Punjabi tappe, “Ithe pyaar di puch koi naa, tere naal naiyo bolna, tere munh te muchh koi na.”

With a playful gesture, Taapsee joined Mathias on the stage, who looked dapper in an ivory sherwani and had his face covered with the sehra. The bride and groom shared a warm hug and then proceeded with the jaimala ceremony, as rose petals were showered upon them.

Taapsee and Mathias were also seen grooving to the Punjabi folk tune on the stage. The last shot of the video showed Mathias sitting on a cycle decorated with flowers.

More about Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe’s wedding

The news reports suggested that the couple began their new journey as a married couple by tying the knot on March 23. As per News18, the celebration was held in Udaipur and was quite a private event. The pre-wedding festivities apparently commenced on March 20.

The portal stated, “The couple was very sure that they didn’t want any media attention on their big day. Both of them are known to be very private and reserved people, and they wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

