Shah Rukh Khan strikes a pose with KKR's Rinku Singh in new PIC; latter says ‘lutt putt gaya’

Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood surely knows to keep his fans entertained. Last year was a pure treat for his fans as he delivered three films in different genres including Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. Currently, he has completely immersed himself in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The superstar is leaving no chance to be with his team, Kolkata Knight Riders to cheer them up. Recently, his team player Rinku Singh shared an endearing picture with the star on the internet.

It was only yesterday that KKR player Sunil Narine and his wife, Anjellia Suchit’s photograph with King Khan ruled all over the internet. Now, another heart-warming picture of the Jawan star with Rinku Singh left fans into a frenzy as they reacted to it.

Shah Rukh Khan and KKR player Rinku Singh strike dashing pose in new pic

Today, on April 19, a while back, Indian cricketer and KKR player Rinku Singh took to his Instagram handle and dropped a happy picture with superstar Shah Ruk Khan. While sharing the post, he added the Dunki song Lutt Putt Gaya and also captioned the post, “Lutt Putt Gaya,” followed by a heart-eye and a melting face emoji. He further tagged SRK alongside. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

In the picture, both of them are flashing sweet smile for the camera lens while Pathaan star kept his arm around the cricketer’s shoulder. The stunning photo features King Khan exuding his timeless charm in a black shirt paired with denim jeans and long hair. Meanwhile, Rinku looked handsome in a white t-shirt donned with black denims.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Reacting to the post, fans thronged the comments section of Rinku Singh. A fan wrote, “Mera Bhaii with king khan,” another fan commented, “My heart is happy!,” and a third fan exclaimed, “Rinku & srk bond.” In addition to this, several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis.

The nail-biting match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals took place on April 16 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Rajasthan Royals won the match, leaving the home crowd disappointed. However,

SRK boosted his team’s morale by mentioning, “There are days in our lives, in sports, especially when we don’t deserve to lose. And, there are also days when we don’t deserve to win," in the speech posted on their social media handle with a playful grin.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan’s PIC with Kolkata Knight Riders’ Sunil Narine and wife Anjellia Suchit goes viral; fans react