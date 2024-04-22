Taapsee Pannu has a proud wife moment; calls hubby Mathias Boe ‘star’ for THIS reason

Taapsee Pannu recently grabbed headlines after it was reported that she has secretly tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe. Later, when several videos from the wedding ceremony surfaced on social media, it was confirmed that that the actress' status has changed from Miss to Mrs.

Although the Dunki actress has not spoken much about her now husband Mathias, she recently called her hubby a star and expressed how proud she is of him.

Taapsee Pannu is proud of hubby Mathias Boe

Taking to her Instagram stories, Taapsee Pannu shared a post of Yonex Badminton that has a quote from Mathias Boe. The actress’ husband is a badminton coach with this company. The post has a quote from him that reads, “Shining a spotlight on every player’s special ability creates a greater illumination of the beauty of this sport. That’s the best part of being a coach.”

Sharing this post, Taapsee wrote, “Such a star you are. Spreading light around. #proud”

Check it out:

Taapsee Pannu’s first interview after marriage

Taapsee Pannu recently interacted with Elle right after getting married to Mathias Boe. In her first interview post-marriage, the actress quipped that at this point in her life, her professional choices are largely driven by the value of her time. Before taking on any project, she wants to be sure whether it is worth her time or not, as she wants to enjoy life beyond work.

Another factor that Taapsee stated as the basis of her choosing a film is relevance. She wants to cherish her filmography years from now, which is why she does not want to invest time in something that will not stand the test of time. The actress further added, “There will always be people around you who have more or less than you, and in the hustle to reach the top, we forget that there is no ‘top’. I’ve realized it is better to start enjoying life beyond my profession. I’m okay with not becoming the biggest thing ever, but I want to make sure I live happily every day of my life. You are not as significant as you think you are in your head.”

Taapsee Pannu’s work front

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu has the much-awaited sequel of her movie Haseen Dillruba in the pipeline.

