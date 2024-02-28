TBMAUJ Success Bash: Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani attend, Shahid Kapoor arrives with Mira, Kriti Sanon cuts cake with paps

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon started the year with the science fiction romantic comedy film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Despite it receiving mixed reviews from critics, it ended up being one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2024. To celebrate this milestone, a success bash was hosted today which was attended by some big names of B-town.

Bollywood celebs attend Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya success bash

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was released theatrically on February 9, 2024. The science fiction rom-com movie was showered with love by the audience. A while ago, a success party was hosted that saw many celebs walking the red carpet. First up was the man of the hour, Shahid Kapoor who arrived with his wife Mira Kapoor to the event.

The actor looked dapper donning a gray shirt paired with a ribbed blue denim. He rocked his new haircut and sported black chunky boots to the event. He even clicked selfies with his fans and admirers.

As for his wife Mira Kapoor, she wore a multi-colored asymmetrical dress with matching heels. Carrying a tiny luxury bag, she wore minimal makeup and left her hair open.

Next up was the female lead of the Amit Joshi film, Kriti Sanon, who looked ravishing in a red dress paired with black high heels. The actress even posed with Shahid at the event. The paparazzi was sweet to bring her a cake and a bouquet which she very politely accepted. Kriti even cut the cake for them at the event.

Bollywood’s newly-wedded couple, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani also graced the event with their presence. The couple twinned in an all-black attire as they made their first appearance as a couple at a public event after their wedding in Goa. The actor-producer looked dapper in a pair of flared pants that he styled with a black t-shirt and velvet jacket. As for his wife Rakul, she also donned black pants paired with a crop top and layered it up with a jacket. Sporting black high heels and a matching bag, she flaunted her blush pink chooda.

