Did Tom Brady Date Tara Reid? All About NFL GOAT’s Relationship With American Pie Actress

Tom Brady's love life is well known but it hasn't been as great as his footballing career. The seven-time Super Bowl champion went through a divorce where his 13-year-old marriage to Gisele Bundchen came to an end in 2022.

Since then, Brady has been linked to quite some people including Kim Kardashian and now Irina Shayk. However, the reality star and the former New England Patriots' icon were just “friends and business partners in common,” reported People.

While the Future Hall of Famer is currently enjoying his life after the NFL following his retirement, his romantic life received as much attention as probably his professional career which included link-ups with some high-profile celebrities.

The five-time Super Bowl MVP was rumored to be dating American pie actress Tara Reid before he started dating Bridget Moynahan with whom he has a son named Jack. So, did the retired NFL star and the 48-year-old actress actually date in the past? Let's have a look.

Did Tom Brady date American Pie actress Tara Reid?

Tom Brady reportedly had a brief fling with Tara Reid back in the 2000s. The actress went on to talk about their short romance in 2014 during an interview with Australia’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show where she admitted kissing the former quarterback.

Then in an interview with Bustle, she recalled that they used to “see each other on and off.” Reid said that the two were “nothing serious,” however, “it was fun.” “[We] have kissed. He's pretty good-looking,” said Reid on the show. She then revealed that she “dated Tom Brady,” during a 2022 interview with NBC Sports Boston.

Tara Reid watches Tom Brady's Netflix Roast Special

Tara Reid recently revealed that she also watched Tom Brady's Netflix Roast Special The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady. The 48-year-old actress not only watched it but also provided her thoughts on the roast which aired live on the streaming giant.

During Gurus Magazine launch party celebrating #30Voices30Days on Saturday while talking to Page Six, Reid accepted that she “actually did '' watch the roast which involved some unfiltered jokes on the legendary athlete's professional and personal life.

“It’s a roast, so it’s hard on everybody. It is what it is,” she sided with the show which had some controversial jokes after which a lot of people criticized the 46-year-old former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player.

The comedy special, which revolved around Brady where several high-profile celebrities took a jab at him, also includes jokes on his marriage with now ex-wife Bundchen and the Brazilian model's new romance with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

Brady was heavily called out for it after the model was reported to be “disappointed” with the way the show portrayed her family. The show also involved jokes on Tom's ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan with whom he has a son who was born after their breakup.

Meanwhile, the legendary quarterback is currently enjoying his personal life away from football before he gets back into the NFL as a lead analyst for Fox.