South Newsmakers this week: Pushpa 2 song release, Nandamuri Balakrishna row, Fahadh Faasil’s ADHD diagnosis, and more

From the release of the much-awaited second song from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule to Fahadh Faasil's public announcement regarding his ADHD diagnosis, the past week has been full of happenings in the South entertainment Industry.

Talking about South newsmakers of the week, how can we forget about the Nandamuri Balakrishna and Anjali controversy that created havoc on social media?

We also witnessed Samantha Ruth Prabhu achieving a significant spot on the IMDb's list of Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade. If you have missed any of this news and more then don't worry, we have you covered.

TOP SOUTH NEWSMAKERS OF THE WEEK

Pushpa 2 second song Sooseki OUT!

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of this year. After creating much anticipation among fans for a long time, the makers finally released the second song Sooseki (The Couple Song) on May 29.

The song, sung by Shreya Ghoshal, beautifully showcases the chemistry between our favorite pair, Pushpa Raj and Srivalli. The music video begins with Allu Arjun arriving on the set and meeting the director Sukumar and others.

After a while, the song starts with the iconic signature steps of Rashmika and Allu Arjun as the music video captures fun-filled moments between both the stars. Meanwhile, director Sukumar was also seen doing some steps with dance master Ganesh Acharya.

Check out the banger track below!

Fahadh Faasil openly admits to ADHD diagnosis at 41

The talented actor, Fahadh Faasil, who has been creating a lot of excitement with his latest released movie, Aavesham shared a very personal struggle.

During a special event at Peace Valley School in Kothamangalam, the Pushpa actor opened up about being diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) when he was 41 years old.

According to reports in OnManorama, Fahadh said, “While walking through the premises of the school, I inquired whether it's easy to cure ADHD.” He was informed that early diagnosis could lead to better management. Fahadh also asked if it could be cured at the age of 41, which was when he received his clinical diagnosis.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines on IMDb’s list

The IMDb released the list of the Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade on Wednesday (May 29), and all Samantha Ruth Prabhu fans were delighted to find their favorite in one of the top positions on the list.

The Shaakuntalam star left many A-listed actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Nayanthara, and Tamannaah Bhatia behind to achieve this spot. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has bagged the 13th spot by becoming the only female actor from the South Industry to be ranked in the top 15.

Gangs of Godavari release

One of the highly anticipated movies of 2024, Gangs of Godavari hit the theaters on May 31. The action-packed power drama in the first two days of release garnered a mixed reaction from the audience.

While some moviegoers found the film, a complete banger, some even left the theatres with disappointment towards, the script, screenplay, and improper editing. The film features Vishwak Sen, Anjali, Neha Shetty, Radhika, Nassar, P. Sai Kumar, Madhunandan, and Aayesha Khan among others in pivotal roles.

Gangs of Godavari chronicles the journey of Lankala Rathna and his gang members amidst a heated political environment.

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Anjali controversy

The makers of Gangs of Godavari held a pre-release event recently that paved the way for a big controversy involving Nandamuri Balakrishna. A video surfaced online in which he was seen allegedly pushing actress Anjali on stage. Although the actress was spotted laughing loudly after the incident and even posted a video reacting to the row, this act of Nandamuri did not escape the eyes of netizens.

Manamey trailer is OUT!

Ahead of Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty starrer Manamey's release on June 7, 2024, the makers have finally dropped the film’s first trailer today (June 1). The 2-minute and 25-second-long trailer offers a touching yet fun glimpse into the film.

Intrigued by the trailer? Don’t forget to book your calendars.

The film also boasts an ensemble cast of actors like Vikram Adittya, Seerat Kapoor, Ayesha Khan, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ravindran, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Shiva Kandhukuri among others.

Shilpa Shetty wraps up shooting for KD - The Devil

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has finally wrapped up the last schedule of her upcoming Kannada movie KD - The Devil (Part 1) in Mysore. The Veedevadandi Babu actress announced the news on her social media on Friday (May 30).

Directed by Kiran Kumar or widely recognized as Prem, KD - The Devil (Part 1) is an upcoming Kannada action film starring Dhruva Sarja, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Shilpa Shetty, Reeshma Nanaiah, Nora Fatehi, Jisshu Sengupta, and Sanjay Dutt in crucial roles. The film will release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi sometime in December, this year.

