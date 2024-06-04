‘I Apologise’: Conor McGregor Speaks Out for First Time After UFC 303 Press Conference Cancellation

Conor McGregor was all set to conduct a press conference in Dublin, Ireland, for his UFC 303 fight against Michael Chandler. The promotion, though, announced yesterday that the event was canceled.

They added that fans will be notified about a rescheduled later date. The UFC, however, didn’t give any clear-cut reasons behind the abrupt cancellation. Fans were left wondering about the turn of events that led this to happen.

Conor McGregor speaks out after UFC 303 press conference against Michael Chandler gets canceled

Fans feared the worst that Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler might be in jeopardy. The Irishman has spoken up since. He issued a social media message and apologized to the Irish fans.

Judging by McGregor’s latest tweet, his fight against Chandler doesn’t seem to be in immediate danger. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “In consultation with the UFC, todays press conference was cancelled due to a series of obstacles outside of our control. I apologize to my Irish fans, and fans around the world, for the inconvenience and appreciate all your passion and support. I can’t wait to put on the greatest all-time show in the Octagon.”

The UFC’s message also lacked the clarity that might have made fans come up with various speculations. Their statement read: “Dear UFC Fans– The #UFC303 press conference scheduled for Monday June 3rd in Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena has been postponed until further notice. We sincerely apologize to all the fans who were planning to attend. When we have further information on a new date and time, we will share it immediately. – Thank you.”

This came hours after Dana White told the media at the UFC 302 conference that he’d be flying out to Ireland. However, speculation started taking over the internet after the event was canceled. But later, Conor shared a post on X to keep the fans in the loop.

Daniel Cormier claims Conor McGregor called UFC 303 press conference off

Meanwhile, Daniel Cormier has claimed that it was Conor McGregor who called off the UFC 303 press conference. Cormier said that Michael Chandler would do anything in his power to make the fight and any related events happen.

Speaking on the Good Guy/ Bad Guy show, Cormier said, "The reason this is off is because Conor McGregor called it off. Michael Chandler would drag himself there with no legs to get to that presser. Michael Chandler would fight Conor McGregor on one leg to fight Conor McGregor."

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is scheduled to take place at UFC 303 on June 29. The five-round headliner will take place in the welterweight division.