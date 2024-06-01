Indian 2: Anirudh Ravichander unveils the banger audio tracks of Kamal Haasan starrer; see netizens' reaction

Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 is gearing up for its release on July 12, 2024, and is expected to be nothing short of a massive event. However, before the film’s audio launch, the makers unveiled some stellar tracks from the movie.

Comprising a total of 6 songs, composer Anirudh Ravichander has managed to deliver an extraordinary lot of singles. With the initial two releases already being a hit, the rest of the songs have seemingly also taken the internet by storm and netizens certainly can’t keep calm about it.

Indian 2 album takes the internet by storm

The audio tracks by Anirudh Ravichander have surely set fire on streaming platforms as netizens are delighted to hear the songs. According to the tweets shared by netizens, it seems that Anirudh has managed to impress a lot of people by dynamically changing his music style.

However, keeping his signature style intact, the composer has also dropped the Come Back Indian single from the teaser, and a song called Kadharalz. Both the tracks capture the true essence of the musician's style while the rest offer a different vibe. With the album comprising all these songs, it undoubtedly offers a one-of-a-kind musical experience for all kinds of music lovers.

See netizens' reaction to Indian 2 tracks:

More about Indian 2

Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role and directed by S Shankar is all set to arrive in theaters on July 12 this year. The film serves as the sequel to the duo’s 1996 cult movie Indian with Haasan reprising his role as Senapathy. The movie is a vigilante action flick with the story of a former freedom fighter who takes vengeance upon anyone who resorts to corruption and threatens the country’s integrity.

Besides Haasan, the film also offers an ensemble cast of actors like Siddharth, S. J. Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gulshan Grover, Samuthirakani, and many more playing key roles. The movie’s audio launch is taking place on June 1, i.e., today making it all the more special.

