Rockstar Re-Release Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor film rocks theatres; Looks to match 1st 2 weeks' earnings in 3rd

Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri has developed a cult following for itself, since its release, back in 2011. The movie, in its initial run, was declared a semi-hit with nett India collections of just under Rs 70 crores nett and a worldwide gross of around Rs 109 crores. While Rockstar's initial run was not comprehensive from the box office perspective, its re-release run is, which is simply rocking in theatres.

Rockstar Rocks Indian Theatres; Netts Rs 1.80 Crores In Re-Release, In 18 Days

Rockstar, in its re-release, has netted Rs 1.80 crores till its 3rd Monday and is still a force to reckon. The Ranbir Kapoor film had netted Rs 1.10 crores in its first two weeks and has already mustered Rs 69 lakhs in the first four days of the third week. With the way things are going, Rockstar should match the collections that it secured in its first two weeks, in the third week. That's not all, it is very likely to continue running in theatres for the fourth week.

Rockstar Enjoys A Phenomenal Box Office Trend In Week 3

Following the strong audience reception in the first two weeks of the limited re-release, Rockstar saw a bump in its release size. The film's release size grew to 175 screens and that decision worked very well in favour of the makers if the surge in collections are anything to go by. What's interesting is that the third Monday collections of Rockstar are higher than third Friday collections and just 1 lakh lower than third Saturday.

Rockstar Crosses Rs 70 Crores Nett In India; Eyes Over 2 Lakh Footfalls In Re-Release

Rockstar has officially crossed Rs 70 crores nett at the Indian box office and looks to go beyond Rs 71 crores before it leaves the theatres. The film's re-release footfalls are around 1.5-1.6 lakhs and it should positively go beyond 2 lakhs. These numbers, for Imtiaz Ali's 13 year old film, only show how much the movie is still loved by the audiences. It also shows how willing viewers are to visit theatres, if the tickets are priced aggressively.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Rockstar, In Its Re-Release, Are As Under

Day Nett India Collections 2 weeks Rs 1.10 crores 3rd Friday Rs 11 lakhs 3rd Saturday Rs 17 lakhs 3rd Sunday Rs 25 lakhs 3rd Monday Rs 16 lakhs Total Rs 1.79 crores nett in 18 days of re-release

About Rockstar

Janardhan has dreams of being a rockstar. He releases that every rockstar has one thing in common, and that is to suffer from a heartbreak or a tragedy, some time in their career. He tries to get his heart broken by Heer Kaur, the most eligible girl in the college campus. Little does Janardhan know that the heartbreak will lead him to a path of self-destruction.

Rockstar In Theatres

