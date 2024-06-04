The Pork Cutlets starring Jeon Hye Bin and Lee Joong Ok raises anticipation with script reading PICS

The Pork Cutlets is a much-anticipated comedy featuring Jeon Hye Bin, Lee Joong Ok, Jung Sang Hoon and Kim Young Ok which will be released in July. Anticipation runs high as the talented actors come together for the exciting plot set in a village. Jeon Hye Bin is known for her roles in dramas like Revolutionary Sisters and Leverage. Lee Joong Ok has impressed the audience with his work in A Killer Paradox and Strong Girl Namsoon.

The Pork Cutlets to premiere in July

On June 4, MBC dropped the picture from the script reading session of their upcoming comedy drama The Pork Cutlets. The series starring Jeon Hye Bin, Lee Joong Ok, Jung Sang Hoon and Kim Young Ok is all set to release on July 5. Episodes will be aired every Friday and Saturday. Here is a look at the pictures from the script reading session.

More about The Pork Cutlets

The MBC drama The Pork Cutlets is scheduled to release on July 5. Episodes will be airing every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 pm KST which is 6:20 pm IST.

The story is set in a village and revolves around a village head whose wife gets pregnant. Why this may be a cause for worry because the couple has three mischievous sons. Additionally, the village head is up for re-election and this pregnancy occurs ahead of the neutralization surgery of Baekgu, the best Casanova dog in the neighborhood, which is a village project. He also ends up getting a vasectomy just like Baekgu.

The project has been directed by Kim Young Jae and written by No Ye Ri. Revolutionary Sisters' Jeon Hye Bin, A Killer Paradox's Lee Joong Ok, Twinkling Watermoelon's Jung Sang Hoon and King the Land's Kim Young Ok headline the drama.

