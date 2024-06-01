Banita Sandhu believes her role in Bridgerton will attract new opportunities in Bollywood; wants to do something comedy like Crew

October fame Banita Sandhu has recently taken the internet by storm after she appeared in the Netflix series Bridgerton season 3. The actress played the role of Miss Malhotra who brought a new dynamic among eligible bachelors of this season.

Her appearance in season 3 was quite a talk among netizens. Recently, Banita opened up about her stint in Bridgerton and how it is going to open doors for her in Indian cinema as well. She also expressed her interest in doing something in the comedy space like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu starrer Crew. Read on to know more.

Banita Sandhu on her International debut with Bridgerton

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Banita Sandhu opened up about her International debut with the much-talked Netflix series Bridgerton. She said that her stint in Bridgerton will open new roles and opportunities for her in Bollywood too.

Banita said, "Of course, it will open different avenues for me in Bollywood. In India, I haven't had that glamorous role yet. I have had great opportunities in India irrespective of what I do in the West." The actress further said that she is proud of her Indian movies, especially October, and desired that her work in India should speak in the West and said, "The West is finally opening the eyes to International cinema. My work in India should open to opportunities in the West too."

Banita further added that she wants to do different genres in the future and would love to explore comedic space as many people have told her that she has a comedic presence in her life. She also said, “I recently watched Crew and I loved it, so I think something of that sort would be really cool to do for me next.”

About Bridgerton Season 3

Bridgerton season 3 is all about the love story of Penelope Featherington (played by Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (played by Luke Newton). They go from friends to lovers throughout the eight episodes. The first four episodes are already streaming on Netflix while Part 2 of season 3 will be released on June 13, 2024.

