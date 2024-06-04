6 Key Moments From Bridgerton Season 3 That Are Similar To The Novel

Netflix's Bridgerton takes certain liberties while adapting the book storylines in seasons 1 and 2. The same is true for season 3. However, several scenes in Bridgerton season 3 remain identical, whether in execution, intention, or both. Bridgerton season 3 replicates the story of Romancing Mr. Bridgerton. This is the fourth Julia Quinn Bridgerton book and the one that officially identifies Penelope as Lady Whistledown after the anonymous writer had reported on the events for nearly a decade. Bridgerton Season 3, Part 1, may not have addressed this story, but it did bring other crucial book events to the screen.

A major distinction between the Bridgerton books and the TV program is the emphasis placed on the primary couple in relation to the rest of the characters. Which is the entirety of the books, whereas the series has a variety of characters whose story arcs it covers in each given season, which the book does not. This means that numerous significant story arcs in Bridgerton season 3 are completely absent in Romancing Mr. Bridgerton. Which restricts the number of scenes taken directly from the novel to almost exclusively focus on characters who are already central to the book, such as Colin, Penelope, and Eloise.

ALSO READ: Bridgerton Season 3 Part One Debuts Online: Complete Guide To Watching Episode, Streaming Options, And More

Portia's comment regarding Penelope's being there to care for her

Penelope's determination to find a spouse in Bridgerton season 3 was driven not just by her sisters' likelihood of becoming ladies of the house if they had a male heir. But also by one simple sentence Portia said that made her nervous about her future. They exited the event following the debutantes' presentation to the queen. They discussed Philippa and Prudence's attempts to conceive. Portia told Penelope that she felt comfortable knowing that she would always be here to take care of her.

Advertisement

While said under different circumstances. In Romancing, Mr. Bridgerton Portia expresses the same consolation in knowing that Penelope will be able to care for her in her older years. While it may not have motivated Penelope to find a husband in the book, it did cause her to experience the same dread that drove Penelope to actively seek a husband in Bridgerton season 3.

Bridgerton Season 3, Episode 4: The carriage scene

The carriage scene is a pivotal moment in Romancing Mr. Bridgerton. Colin and Penelope's tale and its second half are nearly identical to the book's. Colin and Penelope are both so engrossed in the hot meeting that they forget about the carriage returning them to their homes. Colin perplexed Penelope, like he did in Bridgerton season 3, episode 4. He asked her to accompany him, proposing marriage with the identical terms used in the episode and romancing Mr. Bridgerton.

While the outcome is the same, Bridgerton season 3's carriage scene significantly alters Lady Whistledown's story. Colin and Penelope only became engaged after the carriage ride as a result of their fight. Which was sparked by Colin discovering that Penelope was Lady Whistledown and going around London's seedy parts alone as a result. The transition is definitely significant, but it is likely that Bridgerton season 3, Part 2, will focus on Penelope's fallout as Lady Whistledown, keeping such a crucial tale distinct from the very important story of Penelope and Colin declaring their affections for each other.

Advertisement

Colin's train of thoughts: comfort and people's expectations

Colin's analysis of Penelope's troubles while addressing gentlemen of the ton led to his statement. It was about not living for the approval of others and finding comfort inside himself in Bridgerton, season 3, episode 2. The purpose of the speech was to motivate Penelope to be free of what society expected of her in order to avoid their judgment, much as Colin was freed from the same things on his trips overseas.

Penelope made the same revelation on her own in Romancing Mr. Bridgerton. Her memories of the masquerade party, which, by concealing her looks, allowed her to be more confident in herself, She was laughing, joking, and flirting. This supports Colin's message in Bridgerton season 3. It even contributed to Penelope's resolve to let her genuine personality shine while in public. However, while Penelope attempted to do so in Bridgerton season 3, this was not the case in the book.

Advertisement

Penelope and Colin's first meeting

Penelope and Colin's first meeting remains unchanged in Bridgerton Season 3. Colin uses the story of falling in front of Penelope from his horse due to her yellow head covering "assaulting" him to support his thesis that Penelope should try to break free from the ton's expectations. While it serves a distinct function, the tale remains the same in both the novel and the television series.

Romancing Mr. Bridgerton describes how Colin and Penelope met early on through Penelope's meditations. Stating that the encounter made her realize she had fallen in love with Colin, The perspective from which Bridgerton season 3 conveys the story may alter. As Colin's, but the event is firmly established in both the TV show and the novel.

Colin is affected by Whistledown's words, despite his claim that he does not care

The ending of Bridgerton season 3, episode 1, featured Lady Whistledown's first column since Colin's return. It also focused heavily on him, namely how much his behavior had changed. While Lady Whistledown did not use these exact words in Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, Colin's reaction was the same: a rapid rejoinder along the lines of "I do not care what Lady Whistledown writes about me." Colin's phrase indicated one thing, but his demeanor didn't, indicating that Lady Whistledown's comment had most likely hit the target. Give how swiftly he lowered his gaze before saying it.

Advertisement

Colin's anger with Lady Whistledown played a significant role in romancing Mr. Bridgerton. Not only because he later found Penelope to be her, but also because he took her remarks about how charming he was personally. Colin was hurt by how Whistledown always complimented him on his charm and nothing else. As if it meant he had no other qualities worth remembering, leaving him feeling completely purposeless. This hurt, especially in comparison to his brothers, as Anthony enjoyed looking for the Bridgertons and Benedict's art blossomed, demonstrating Colin's genuine concern for Whistledown, despite his denials.

Penelope tends to Colin's injury

Although Penelope's motivation for spying on Colin's trip journals was different, Colin discovering her and cutting his hand as a result was straight from the book. Bridgerton season 3, episode 2, omitted the most amusing aspects of the ordeal. Such as Penelope's fear of seeing blood and her saving the carpet by capturing the blood with writing paper, in favor of focusing first on Colin's well-being.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, the sad moment when Penelope wrapped the handkerchief around his cut and applied pressure was just as crucial in romancing Mr. Bridgerton. Bridgerton season 3 concentrated on how the event affected Colin and Penelope. But in the book, the two talked a lot about Colin's passion for writing, with his need for validation from Penelope fast becoming apparent. Hopefully, like part 1 of Bridgerton season 3 dealt with Colin and Penelope falling in love, part 2 will focus on Lady Whistledown and Colin's purpose.

ALSO READ: Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1: Why Does The Show Skip Lady Danbury And Penelope's Friendship From The Book? Showrunner Jess Brownell Explains