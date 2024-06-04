10 Best Action Movies On OTT Right Now ft. Extraction, Red Notice and The Gray Man

Are you in the mood to sit on the edge of your seat and watch incredible explosions and mayhem occur before your eyes? You're in luck because OTT boasts a plethora of action films spanning multiple subdivisions, including the traditional action-adventure genre that we all know and love. Hunting for an action flick with a strong suspense element?For your next movie night, start with Extraction, Gunpowder Milkshake, and 6 Underground.

We've compiled an overview of the best action movies on OTT. From films ranging from adventure-tinged lighthearted flicks to big-budget superhero blockbusters to straight-up kung fu pictures. It's the ideal cure to the same-old-same-old, and OTT has a sizable and diverse library of action flicks to spice up your night. Here are the top 10 best action movies to stream on OTT that are a must-watch.

ALSO READ: Top 10 all-time thriller Hollywood movies to watch

Extraction

Given director Sam Hargrave's previous work as a stunt coordinator on films such as Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame, it comes as no surprise that the action in the Netflix original film Extraction is nothing short of astounding. Extraction, written by Endgame co-director Joe Russo.

The film is a tough and exceedingly violent action film about a disillusioned mercenary (Chris Hemsworth). Who is charged with escorting a little kidnapped boy out of Dhaka, Bangladesh? Along the way, he develops feelings for the boy and accepts his job as a guardian. Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Fernando León González, and Eric Skillman created the comic novel Ciudad, which served as the basis for the film.

Advertisement

Though Extraction garnered mixed reviews from critics, it has been extremely popular with audiences. It is one of Netflix's most-watched original films to date. The action is out of control in this one. Chris Hemsworth delivers a strong lead performance. Hargrave does some very creative things with the camera. Extraction, with its gritty and graphic style and distinct visual flair, will undoubtedly get your adrenaline pounding.

Extraction 2

In Extraction 2, writer Joe Russo and filmmaker Sam Hargrave return to produce a tense action thriller. The film, which stars Chris Hemsworth in the lead role, follows Tyler Rake on a journey to rescue his ex-sister-in-law and her children from her mafia husband. The film also features Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, Tornike Bziava, Tinatin Dalakishvili, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt, and Idris Elba.

Extraction 2 is a significant improvement over its predecessor, earning excellent reviews and a nomination for a Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Film Award. The film contains so much gunplay and vicious fighting, as well as countless mind-blowing set pieces. So much so that your arm will be completely shredded from all the fist-pumping. Hemsworth injects boundless charisma into his performance. In this second outing, he is able to go deeper into the character's depths, addressing the mental and physical toll of being a black ops mercenary as well as the strain of his near-death experience.

Advertisement

The Mother

The Mother, directed by Niki Caro of Mulan, is a compelling drama starring Jennifer Lopez. The sensational singer portrays the role of a military-trained assassin who is forced to come out of hiding to protect her estranged daughter. Lopez contrasts Gael García Bernal and Joseph Fiennes in their evil parts. She highlighted her strength and tenderness.

The Mother struck a rare balance between tender, heartfelt moments, spectacular action sequences, and intriguing battle choreography. With a plot that resembles Taken meets Hanna, The Mother doesn't shy away from dramatic drama. While demonstrating Lopez's ability to transition from sadness to action. As critics panned the picture, it remains one of Netflix's most popular releases to date.

The Women King

The Woman King, directed by the outstanding Gina Prince-Bythewood from a wonderful script by Dana Stevens. It is based on an actual elite all-female warrior corps in West Africa during the 17th century. The film stars Viola Davis as General Nanisca, the Agojie leader. Who not only frees kidnapped and trafficked citizens but also trains young women to join her forces. Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Thuso Mbedu, and John Boyega round out the film's ensemble cast.

Advertisement

The Woman King, which features a breakout performance by Mbedu, Who can hold her own with heavyweights like Davis and Lynch? It has been acclaimed for its incredible action choreography and heartbreaking plot. The film opened at the Toronto International Film Festival and has since won critical praise as well as numerous awards. The Woman King is a masterwork of perseverance and passion, and it's certainly one of the most underappreciated films of 2022.

The Gray Man

The Gray Man is one of the finest Netflix films ever filmed. With its A-list cast, global set pieces, and fast-paced action sequences, it is truly spectacular. The plot revolves around CIA black ops assassin Six (Ryan Gosling) and fellow operative Dani (Ana de Armas). They are pursued by Lloyd Hansen, a psychopathic former CIA agent (Chris Evans).

The Russo brothers, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, directed the picture, which was based on a script co-written by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely. Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Alfre Woodard, and Billy Bob Thornton round up the film's supporting cast.

Advertisement

From the revelation of dark agency secrets to frightening hostage scenarios, The Gray Man has everything you might desire from a film like this. The film received some poor reviews. But the ensemble cast and sleek action sequences compensate for what The Gray Man lacked in terms of plot.

The Harder They Fall

The Harder They Fall is a Netflix Western. It depicts the adventures of cowboy Nat Love (Jonathan Majors), whose parents are slaughtered by an outlaw (Idris Elba). When the outlaw is released from prison, Love reunites with his gang to pursue his deadliest nemesis. The film contains an ensemble cast, and many of the characters are loosely based on historical personalities from the nineteenth century. Jeymes Samuel directed The Harder They Fall in his feature directorial debut.

It stars Majors, Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, and Lakeith Stanfield. Samuel co-wrote the film's screenplay with Boaz Yakin. The Harder They Fall premiered at the BFI London Film Festival in 2021. The film got rave reviews from critics. They praised Samuel's direction and the cast's performances and won multiple accolades. Fans of the Western genre will adore this watch. Even if you're not a cowboy fan, the story is well-crafted and will satisfy all of your action cravings!

Advertisement

Red Notice

Red Notice, directed by Marshall Thurber, stars Ryan Reynolds as Nolan Booth. Reynolds' character is the world's second-best art thief, who is compelled to partner up with FBI profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson). They team up after they are both framed by the world's best art thief, a woman only known as the Bishop (Gal Gadot). What follows is an international cat-and-mouse game in which Booth and Hartley compete with the bishop to locate a precious item.

Red Notice, one of the most popular Netflix movies of all time, is just amazing! To be truthful, the plot isn't very well thought out. But the heist film earns high marks for its humor and the performances of the key characters. Though critically derided, Red Notice is an entertaining film with tremendous action and a slew of humorous sequences, and two sequels are already in the works.

6 Underground

6 Underground is a vigilante action film directed by Michael Bay and written by Deadpool authors Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. It stars Ryan Reynolds, Mélanie Laurent, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona, Corey Hawkins, Ben Hardy, and Dave Franco. Reynolds leads the cast as a millionaire who fakes his death and assembles a squad of highly talented agents to take down crooks and tyrants.

Advertisement

6 Underground is possibly Michael Bay's most unhinged picture, which is a bold statement. The filmmaker of Hollywood's most outrageous blow-up blockbusters, such as Transformers and Bad Boys, goes even further with this Netflix original. 6 Underground, a globetrotting action film that eventually failed to impress critics, is nearly incoherent, but no one watches a Bay film for its plot. If you want maximal Bayhem, the film delivers on all fronts.

Gunpowder Milkshake

Gunpowder Milkshake is an action thriller inspired by the violent world of assassins. When a crime organization targets a youngster (Chloe Coleman), Sam (Karen Gillan), a lethal hitwoman, chooses to protect her. Unfortunately, this involves reconciling with her estranged mother, played by Lena Headey. They join forces with other members of the assassins' sisterhood, including the formidable trio of Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino, and Michelle Yeoh, to battle. Ehud Lavski and Navot Papushado wrote the script for the film, which the latter also directed.

Advertisement

Gunpowder Milkshake is more than simply an action picture with a female lead. It’s also an emotional tale about a mother and daughter reconciling after being abandoned. The film earned generally positive reviews, and its action sequences are nearly flawless. Gunpowder Milkshake, with its unusual cinematography and outstanding combat choreography, is a sweet, violent visual pleasure.

Beyond Skyline

Beyond Skyline is written and directed by Liam O'Donnell. The film stars Frank Grillo as a cop at odds with his son (Jonny Weston) after an alien attack leaves them racing for survival. A sequel to the 2010 film Skyline. The film is set at the same time as its predecessor and takes a new perspective on the same disastrous invasion. Beyond Skyline also features Antonio Fargas, Iko Uwais, and Yaya Ruhain.

Beyond Skyline is a joyous, globe-trotting, action-packed adventure. That too with aliens that pull the brain straight out of your skull. Once the aliens make contact, the picture flies among places and characters at breakneck speed. While condensing a book series' worth of sci-fi madness into one big-screen movie. It is transmitted from underground tunnels to the nuclear devastation of Los Angeles to an alien spacecraft to Laos. There's even a real Kaiju battle. Beyond Skyline isn't for everyone, but if you enjoy a crazy B-movie, this wacky action film checks all of the appropriate buttons.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Top 10 Movies Released On OTT in 2024 So Far