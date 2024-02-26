Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office India Update: Shahid-Kriti romcom crosses Rs 70 crores in 17 days

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Jiya directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon among others had a solid third weekend as it added around Rs 7 crores and this means that the week 3 is heading towards a number of around Rs 10 crores which is quite commendable. The lifetime total of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is heading towards the Rs 80 crores which simply looked unlikely after the trend in the first weekend.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Crosses Rs 70 Crores At The Indian Box Office After 17 Days

The Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon film was aided by the buy one get one offer over the weekdays in the first week and then the offer was reintroduced over the weekdays in the second week. In the third week, the Cinema Lovers Day ensured that the film registers good footfalls on third Friday and then Saturday and Sunday contributed positively to the collections as well. While the incentives do have a role to play in the collections that Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has registered, it must be cleared that no film gets audiences come to theatres for so many days if the content in the first place is not accepted. In other words, the film's content has found acceptance from the paying public.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Gallops Towards A Lifetime Cume Of Around Rs 135 Crores Worldwide

The movie has also done impressively internationally by grossing around 4.50 million dollars after 17 days and the lifetime cume shall be around 4.75 million dollars. The worldwide cume of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya stands at Rs 124 crores and it should get to Rs 135 crores in its full run. Talking about worldwide share, Maddock Films is expected to make Rs 50 crores from worldwide theatricals. Clubbed with non-theatrical rights of around Rs 70 crores, the rom-com is a profitable venture for everyone involved.

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya In India Are As Under:

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 6.50 crores 2 Rs 9.50 crores 3 Rs 10.50 crores 4 Rs 3.40 crores 5 Rs 3.65 crores 6 Rs 6.25 crores 7 Rs 3 crores 8 Rs 3 crores 9 Rs 5 crores 10 Rs 6 crores 11 Rs 2.25 crores 12 Rs 1.90 crores 13 Rs 1.80 crores 14 Rs 1.75 crores 15 Rs 2.25 crores 16 Rs 2.25 crores 17 Rs 2.40 crores Total Rs 71.40 crores nett in 10 days in India

Watch the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Trailer

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Aryan (Shahid Kapoor) is a tech developer and is also an eligible bachelor who just can't find the right woman to marry. Urmila (Dimple Kapadia), apart from being Aryan's aunt is also the founder of E-Robotics, a leading Robotics company in USA. Aryan goes to USA for a project headed by his aunt and that's where he meets the robot Sifra (Kriti Sanon), whom he gradually falls in love with. The story that follows shows how Aryan deals with the fact that he loves a robot and how he tries to keep her identity hidden from his family.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya In Theatres

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya now plays at a theatre near you, since the 9th of February, 2024. The film's tickets can be booked digitally or from the box office.

