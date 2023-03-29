The Gift Studio partners with Pinkvilla as gifting partner for Pinkvilla Style Icons 2

In the year 2022, the leading entertainment and lifestyle media platform Pinkvilla hosted a glamorous star-studded event, the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards that saw some of the biggest and most-loved celebrities in attendance. The awards show also honoured some of the popular stars from Bollywood, South Cinema, Fashion, Sports, Business, and more. Among the A-listers who attended the awards edition were Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shikhar Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Parineeti Chopra. The first edition which premiered on June 16, 2022, amassed a whopping 1 billion reach across all digital platforms.

This year, the Pinkvilla Style Icons is all set to make a thunderous comeback on 7th April 2023. The announcement has sent the internet into a tizzy and the excitement is unreal. The second edition is going to be grander and more glamorous than the premiere edition, with an eminent panel of jury and superstars set to dazzle on the red carpet.

Meanwhile, the gifting company, The Gift Studio has announced its partnership with Pinkvilla for the second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons awards. The Gift Studio is a reservoir for cherishing every moment with family, friends, and corporate connections and reaffirming the importance of relationships. Their curation includes a customized line of hampers curated by renowned personalities including artists Bose Krishnamachari and Paresh Maity as well as fashion designer Anamika Khanna.

Tushar Dwivedi, Business Head, The Gift Studio expressed, “We are thrilled to be the gifting partner for the second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards. At The Gift Studio, we offer thoughtfully curated gifts and make bespoke gifting an effortless experience PAN India. The Gift Studio and Pinkvilla both being pioneer new-age lifestyle brands, there is great similarity in our savoir-faire, and we are stoked to create an exhilarating experience pampering the biggest trendsetters of the country with gifts from TheGiftStudio.com.”

Mukul Kumar Sharma, COO of Pinkvilla commented, “All of us at Pinkvilla are looking forward to making the second edition of Pinkvilla Style Icons an unforgettable night of style, glamour, gifts, and extravaganza. Therefore, it is only apt that The Gift Studio be our gifting partner for the second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons awards.”

Pinkvilla Media Pvt. Ltd is currently a leading global lifestyle and entertainment media hub with an array of verticals including Pinkvilla Fashion, Telly, HindiRush, Hallyutalk, USA, and more. It is the most-visited website with 140M page views each month and a 29.82 M audience reach.