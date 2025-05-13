School bullying and retaliation K-dramas: From Park Ji Hoon’s Weak Hero Class to Hwang Min Hyun’s Study Group; 6 shows to watch ASAP

In the quiet corners of classrooms and the unseen spaces of school life, bullying often goes unnoticed. It isolates, humiliates, and leaves deep emotional wounds. But Korean dramas are starting to bring this hidden reality into the spotlight. These shows don’t just portray the pain—they highlight the strength of those who stand up against it. These stories are powerful and deeply human, from victims finding their voice to unlikely heroes rising in the face of cruelty. Whether through tense thrillers or emotional coming-of-age tales, K-dramas are showing us what it means to fight back—and why that fight matters.

This wave of hard-hitting series doesn’t just entertain—it strikes a nerve, sparking dialogue and awareness. Let’s dive into some standout Korean dramas that have taken school bullying head-on.

1. Weak Hero Class 1 and 2

Episodes: 8

Platform: Wavve, Netflix

At first glance, Yeon Si Eun (played by Park Ji Hoon) is the least likely hero—a top student, quiet, slight in stature, and seemingly fragile. But Weak Hero Class 1 flips the script. When he becomes the target of violent bullies, Si Eun uses his intellect, strategy, and willpower to fight back. Both series don’t glorify violence but showcase the mental warfare and moral choices involved in standing up to abuse. It’s a cerebral, emotional ride with a raw edge. Not to mention the lifetime friendship they earned in the series.

2. Study Group

Episodes: 8

Platform: TVING, Netflix

Combining fistfights with flashcards, Study Group presents a unique twist: a high schooler who wants nothing more than to study in peace... but ends up battling bullies to protect his classmates. The protagonist, Yoon Ga Min (Hwang Min Hyun), is not a natural fighter but becomes one out of necessity. This blend of action and student life captures the absurdity and tragedy of how violence can invade even the most ordinary goals. It’s fast-paced, action-heavy, and surprisingly moving in its depiction of chosen family and justice.

3. Pyramid Game

Episodes: 10

Platform: TVING, Paramount+

Imagine a school where bullying is part of the system—where students vote to decide who gets bullied. The Pyramid Game takes this scary idea and shows how real-life peer pressure and group cruelty can work. The story follows Seong Su Ji (played by Kim Ji Yeon), a new student who ends up being targeted. Instead of staying silent, she decides to fight back against the unfair system. The show is full of tension and sends a strong message, focusing more on smart resistance than physical fights. It also highlights the pressure girls face in toxic school environments.

4. Revenge of Others

Episodes: 12

Platform: Disney+

Part murder mystery, part revenge thriller, this series is driven by Ok Chan Mi (played by Shin Ye Eun), a skilled shooter who investigates the suspicious death of her twin brother, labeled a suicide, but something darker is at play. Revenge of Others dives into the corruption within school systems and the horrifying consequences of bullying. It's a slick, dark drama that explores how far someone will go to find justice, even when the adults in charge have already turned away.

5. Boyhood

Episodes: 10

Platform: Coupang Play, Viki, JioHotstar

Set in a small town in the 1980s, Boyhood is a mix of warm memories and tough moments. It follows Jang Byung Tae (Yim Siwan), a skinny teenager who moves to a new school. To protect himself from bullies, he pretends to be a strong and scary fighter. At first, the act works, but it doesn’t last. As the truth comes out, he’s faced with real violence and fear. It also shows how he stands up against bullies. Even with its old-school setting, the story feels real and meaningful today.

6. The Glory

Episodes: 16 (divided into 2 parts)

Platform: Netflix

Perhaps the most internationally recognized entry on this list. It would be an injustice not to add this series to the standing against bullying list. The Glory follows Moon Dong Eun (played by Song Hye Kyo), a woman whose life was shattered by brutal high school bullying. Years later, she returns—calm, calculated, and determined to make her abusers face the consequences. It’s a haunting tale of long-term trauma and plotted revenge. Song Hye Kyo’s performance as Dong Eun is chilling, and so is how she stands up against it.

These Korean dramas don’t just show school bullying—they stand against it. They give victims a voice, question the silence of schools, and show the emotional toll of fighting back. Each series has its style, whether through action, revenge, or quiet resistance. But the message is the same: BULLYING IS NOT NORMAL. It’s a problem that needs to be challenged.

In every classroom battle, some choose to rise instead of run. These K-drama heroes show that true strength lies in speaking up, even in silence.

