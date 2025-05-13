KCON LA 2025: aespa, I-dle’s Yuqi, NCT 127, KISS OF LIFE and more join 2nd artist lineup for K-pop festiva

The annual KCON LA festival is set to be back with an exciting set of acts from popular K-pop stars. The 3-day affair, taking place at the Crypto.com Arena and LA Convention Center from August 1 to 3, will see some veterans along with some fresh new faces gracing the event. The 2025 KCON LA announced its much-awaited 2nd lineup of artists, heightening the fans' excitement. Read to know who all will be part of the event.

KCON LA offers a premier platform for artists to display their skills to a vast and diverse global audience. The festival's roster boasts an impressive array of prominent acts, promising electrifying performances and memorable experiences. If you're eager to be part of this dynamic show, you might want to make your ticket booking plans right away. The biggest highlight of the second lineup of artists, who will take the stage at KCON LA 2025, is the popular fourth-gen girl group aespa.

The SM Entertainment artists are currently preparing for a musical comeback, just two months after releasing a new version of their song Whiplash. Practicing for a big-stage act alongside them might be really exhausting for them. But given their impressive history, they might pull both off well. Joining aespa in the lineup, we have the global stars NCT 127, who were all part of last year's roster. Following their 2024 stage, they are expected to make a similar impact in 2025.

One of the hottest K-pop artists, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, will also charm the audience with her grace and boldness. I-dle’s Yuqi is another artist whose fans are looking forward to seeing on stage, as it will be her first appearance since her group rebranded from (G) I-DLE. Rising stars RIIZE, MEOVV, and KISS OF LIFE will also perform in the event alongside veterans like SHINee’s Key and MONSTA X. Rookie groups NOWADAYS will have one of their first big stage showcases at the KCON festival.

Besides the K-pop stars, Stage Fighter dancer Choi Ho Jong will also be taking the stage. The above-mentioned artists will be joining the first lineup of performers, including SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi and Woozi, IVE, ZEROBASEONE, CRAVITY, izna, JO1, Lee Young Ji, NMIXX, P1Harmony, Roy Kim, and IS:SUE.

