Is Polin Over? Luke Newton Locks Romance with Girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti with New Update
Luke Newton is officially off the market as the Bridgerton heartthrob shares romantic pics with girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti.
Dearest gentle readers, Polin remains bound to Netflix only, as Bridgerton star Luke Newton has gone Instagram official with girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti. Newton posted a romantic snapshot with Roumelioti from a pre-BAFTA bash, putting months of rumors to rest.
On the weekend, Newton posted a romantic snap with his girlfriend, Roumelioti, at a pre-BAFTA bash, confirming months of dating speculations. The upload caught a romantic moment when the couple leaned into each other for a hug as he planted a kiss on her cheek.
Newton captioned the PDA-filled post on Instagram, writing, "Pre-BAFTA party with @netflix & @britishvogue." The post also featured solo photos of him from the night, one of which was during his trip to the venue.
The couple attended the event at the Royal Festival Hall in London on May 11, further cementing their relationship with a public appearance together.
Speculations about Newton and Roumelioti's relationship first started circulating last year. The couple was later spotted having a summer holiday in Sorrento, Italy. While they kept making low-key public appearances, Newton hadn't yet publicly acknowledged their relationship.
Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan, who portrayed Bridgerton Season 3's leads, Penelope and Colin, sparked a fan-favorite ship following their infamous carriage scene in the popular Netflix show. The highly awaited moment was a milestone for Colin and Penelope's characters, and fans cheered on naming the fictional couple "Polin.”
Meanwhile, Newton and Coughlan's dynamic was making headlines following fan speculations that they were romantically linked due to Newton's tight bond with the Derry Girls actress. Reports from several outlets, however, explained they were just "supportive co-stars" and "just friends."
However, Luke Newtown has now locked in on romance with Antonia Roumelioti. Incidentally, Nicola Coughlan also made a move in her love life, unveiling her romance with actor Jake Dunn.
