Not Rihanna or Zendaya, Lisa tops even fellow BLACKPINK member Jennie as ultimate 'power dresser' at Met Gala

Lisa recently made headlines with her Met Gala 2025 appearance. Her confidence and poise didn't make it seem like it was her debut at the fashion extravaganza. She turned heads in a custom Louis Vuitton bodysuit and jacket, sparking controversy regarding the edgy look and the probable feature of the face of a Black activist on the outfit. However, the unbothered queen refrained from reacting to any of those and instead gained the spotlight by taking over an elite list, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

BLACKPINK member Lisa triumphed at the Met Gala 2025 red carpet power rankings of The Hollywood Reporter x Launchmetrics, beating big names like Rihanna and Zendaya. The gala veterans ranked 4th and 5th, respectively, in the power dressing list, with Lisa remaining unbeatable. The K-pop star opted for a figure-flaunting glittery black jacket and stockings look, making a rockstar-like appearance at the big night. She made a statement by ditching traditional long gowns and suave suits for a racy no-pants look. And the result was an MIV of 21.3 million USD.

Following her closely at No. 2, with 19.5 million USD MIV, is the Thai model and actress Sarocha Chankimha in Valentino. At No. 3 we have Lisa's BLACKPINK teammate, who made her third consecutive appearance at the Met Gala this year—Jennie. The Chanel ambassador managed to bag an MIV of 17.6 million USD. Zendaya x Louis Vuitton and Rihanna x Marc Jacobs rounded off the top 5, with MIVs of 14.3 million USD and 13.5 million USD, respectively.

Fans are thrilled at Lisa being able to make such a great impact with her debut appearance at a Hollywood star-dominated American fashion gala. She turned heads with her impeccable style, presenting her version and interpretation of this year's theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. Despite facing backlash for her revealing outfit and controversy surrounding alleged Rosa Parks imagery on her lower garment, her impact remained undeniable.

On the work front, the White Lotus season 3 actress took the internet by storm with her recent Coachella stages and is currently gearing up for a full-group album release and world tour in July 2025, along with her BLACKPINK members.

