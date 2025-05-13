Kim Go Eun to return for Yumi’s Cells 3 in 2026: Lee Min Ho, Wi Ha Joon and more - who would you like to see as male lead?

After months of anticipation and speculation, it’s finally official! Actress Kim Go Eun will return to reprise her role as the lovable and introspective Yumi in the third season of Yumi’s Cells. The announcement came from the production team, confirming that Season 3 is set to premiere in the first half of 2026. It is scheduled to be released on the South Korean streaming platform TVING.

The series, which first debuted in 2021, has become a standout in the K-drama world for its innovative storytelling. Blending live-action with animation, Yumi’s Cells dives into the inner world of an ordinary woman named Yumi. The series brings to life the many “cells” inside her brain. Each cell represents a different emotion or function such as Love, Rationality, Hunger, and more. These animated cells act as the decision-makers in her day-to-day life, navigating everything from career moves to romantic relationships.

The first two seasons were praised for their creative visuals and relatable storytelling. As a result, the third installment comes with high expectations. Not only are fans thrilled about Kim Go Eun’s return, but they’re also excited to see the original creative team behind the scenes reunite. Director Lee Sang Yeob, along with writers Song Jae Jung and Kim Kyung Ran, are back on board to continue the story.

A major buzz around Yumi’s Cells Season 3 is the yet-to-be-announced male lead. While Kim Go Eun is confirmed to return as Yumi, her next romantic counterpart remains a mystery. Season 1 introduced viewers to Ahn Bo Hyun’s Goo Woong and his quirky chemistry with Yumi. In Season 2, Park Jinyoung of GOT7 charmed fans as Yoo Babi. Both characters had meaningful relationships with Yumi but ended in heartbreak.

The finale teased the arrival of a new man in Yumi’s life; one fans of the original webtoon know as Sun Rok. He is the character she ultimately ends up with. Fans are already sharing their wish lists, with popular names like Lee Min Ho, Wi Ha Joon, Lee Do Hyun, Jung Hae In, Park Bo Gum, and Kim Seon Ho leading the pack as dream candidates for Yumi’s final love story.

Moreover, in Season 3, viewers will catch up with Yumi at a new stage in her life. Having finally achieved her dream of becoming a published author, she appears to be thriving professionally. However, her world is soon shaken by an unexpected romance; one that rekindles long-dormant feelings and stirs the once-silent cell village into chaos once again.

In Season 3, Kim Go Eun is expected to showcase a more mature and self-assured Yumi. This version of Yumi has grown not just through her relationships with others, but also in her understanding of herself. As the countdown to 2026 begins, excitement continues to build around what lies ahead for Yumi and the vibrant inner world that has hooked so many.

