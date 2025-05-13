Remember Mulli from Tourist Family? Meet child actor who’s worked with Jyotika, Nayanthara and is now set to star in Jason Sanjay's film

Tourist Family hit the big screens on May 1 and turned out to be a huge success. While the star cast earned praise for their performances, one young actor left everyone pleasantly surprised. Yes, we’re talking about Kamalesh Jagan, who played the role of Mulli in the film. His comic timing was spot-on, and viewers couldn’t stop laughing every time he appeared on screen. Before we dive deeper into his role in Tourist Family, let’s get to know him better.

Advertisement

Who is Kamalesh Jagan?

Kamalesh Jagan is both an actor and a budding singer. He showed an early interest in music, and his talent was first recognized when he participated in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs Season 2 on Zee Tamil. With his voice, stage confidence, and charming presence, Kamalesh quickly won over both the judges and the audience.

He made his film debut in 2019 with Raatchasi, where he played a student named Kathir alongside Jyotika. His performance stood out for its natural appeal. Three years later, he appeared in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, where he portrayed young Rambo. In 2024, he also featured in the GV Prakash-starrer Dear.

Kamalesh Jagan to feature in Jason Sanjay's film

Kamalesh Jagan is also set to play a prominent role in Jason Sanjay’s upcoming film, tentatively titled JS01. The film stars Sundeep Kishan in the lead and marks Thalapathy Vijay’s son’s directorial debut. Backed by Lyca Productions, further details about the project are yet to be revealed by the makers.

Advertisement

During an interview with Cinema Vikatan, he opened up about his work experience with Jason. He said, "Sanjay is a very sweet person, he never yells on the sets, when I asked him who he likes more: his dad or mom? he would patiently answer. He's a very good person."

He also shared that Jyotika treated everyone to biryani on his birthday, which made him feel special. He added that actor Suriya was very kind and humble towards him as well.

Coming back to Tourist Family, the film, directed by Abishan Jeevinth, is running successfully and also features Sasikumar, Simran, and Mithun in lead roles.

ALSO READ: Remember Bibi from Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham? Meet actor who plays Sasikumar’s son in Tourist Family